Fri 10 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Rahil Nora Chopra

The BJP and its allies in the NDA continue their hectic efforts to come to an effective seat-sharing arrangement ahead of Bihar assembly elections. But behind agreement and smiles, much effort was put in to persuade Chirag Paswan, with Union Minister Nityanand Rai visiting Paswan’s residence thrice — once meeting his mother, later meeting Chirag himself, and then, for the third time, accompanying Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to sources, Paswan is demanding 35 seats, but the BJP, though, has reportedly offered its NDA partner only 26, besides the assurance of one MLC and one Rajya Sabha seat each in the future. Paswan has been insisting on at least two Assembly seats each in the five Lok Sabha seats – Hajipur, Jamui, Vaishali, Khagaria and Samastipur — won by his party in 2024 general elections. However, Paswan has also said that the talks were moving forward in a positive manner. While the other NDA ally, Jitan Ram Manjhi, is asking for 15 seats, the BJP has offered his party around 10. According to NDA sources, the JD(U) is insisting on a 50:50 formula. As per party insiders, the final decision on seat-sharing among NDA allies in Bihar is likely to be announced soon. Keeping in mind the past bitter experience, NDA managers are working overtime to smoothen the seat-sharing affair in 2025.

GOVT JOB TO ONE PER FAMILY IF RJD-LED BLOC WINS BIHAR POLLS: TEJASHWI

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has promised a government job for a member in each family if the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is voted to power. He has assured that legislation to enable this would be brought within 20 days of government formation. Tejashwi’s announcement is seen as a response to the ruling NDA’s poll initiatives to provide welfare schemes. The government’s initiative to provide Rs. 10,000 each to women entrepreneurs in every household has attracted women voters towards the ruling alliance. Tejashwi, who is seen as the INDIA bloc’s de facto chief ministerial candidate, has repeatedly described the Nitish Kumar government as a “copycat”, noting that several populist measures in recent months appeared to have taken a cue from the RJD leader’s earlier poll promises.

MAHAGATHBANDHAN CRUNCHES BIHAR NUMBERS, CONG MAY GET 60-70 SEATS

As seat-sharing talks in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) gather momentum, it has been learnt that the Congress may get 57 to 60 seats, while it will spare two seats for the ‘Indian Inclusive Party’ (IIP) in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) met on October 8, 2025 and is learnt to have cleared 25 candidates in seats that are traditional Congress strongholds. Top leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined the CEC deliberations virtually. AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and party treasurer Ajay Maken were among the leaders who attended the meeting held at Indira Bhawan, the party’s new headquarters. The proposed seat-sharing arrangement allocates 125 seats to RJD, 57 to 60 seats to Congress, 35 seats to the three Left parties, 15 to 20 seats to VIP, three seats to Pashupati Kumar Paras’ Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and two seats to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). According to sources, however, claimed that CPI-ML was not satisfied with number of seats allotted to it.

AKHILESH MEETS AZAM KHAN TO CONSOLIDATE YADAV-MUSLIM BASE AGAIN

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav met senior party leader Azam Khan in Rampur and calling the veteran the heartbeat of SP. Akhilesh signalled a renewed effort to strengthen unity within the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. This was the first meeting between them, roughly 15 days after Azam’s release from jail. When Akhilesh announced his visit to Rampur, Azam had put forward three conditions. He had said: Meet alone; do not bring Mohibullah; do not meet the family. Akhilesh accepted all three conditions. After a nearly two-hour-long meeting, Akhilesh said that under the current BJP government, the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak) communities feel humiliated and alienated. “Azam Khan is a senior leader, like a strong tree that has stood firm despite storms. He and his family have faced the maximum number of false cases among political families. They deserve justice,” Akhilesh said, adding that the Samajwadi Party would return to power in 2027 and continue raising the voice of the PDA communities. Political observers view the meeting as a strategic move to consolidate the Muslim vote bank in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Rampur, Moradabad, and Amroha, where Azam Khan wields considerable influence

RAJBHAR SEEKS IMPLEMENTATION OF SOCIAL JUSTICE COMMITTEE POINTS

Ahead of 2026 Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, SBSP chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has again sought implementation of Social Justice Committee’s recommendations of dividing the 27% OBC reservation into three groups and ensuring that each class receives its fair share: Backward classes: 7%; Extremely backward classes: 9%; Most backward classes: 11%. Om Prakash Rajbhar wrote to leaders of major political parties, demanding implementation of the recommendations of Justice Raghavendra Singh committee report on social justice and seeking them to come clear on the issue. He has given a 15-day ultimatum to the parties. In his letters, Rajbhar reached out to BJP president JP Nadda, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Apna Dal (S) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (IPA Service)