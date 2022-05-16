India Can Emerge As A Big Hub For International Arbitration

Cong to attend Mamata’s opposition meet on president poll

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi for the crucial meeting of non-BJP parties she has called in a bid to forge a consensus for fielding a...

Rahul visits Sonia in hospital ahead of third day quizzing

Ahead of Day 3 of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Congress leader...

Kiran Bedi’s joke on Sikhs lands her in trouble

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi...

Gopalkrishna Gandhi as president candidate choice

  With the Opposition seeking to put up a united fight in the...

Aaditya asked to get off CM’s car by PM security

Aaditya Thackeray had a surprise waiting for him before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai on Tuesday. The prime...

UP police claims illegal arms found in demolished house
The main accused in Prayagraj violence, Javed Mohammed, had illegal weapons and objectionable posters at his home, the Uttar Pradesh
Sonia in hospital, party says her condition stable
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi because of Covid-related issues, the party announced on
Seoul claims multiple artillery shots by North Korea
North Korea on Sunday fired multiple artillery shots between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m. local time, South Korea's military said,
Haryana Cong MLA expelled for RS poll cross-voting
Congress President Sonia Gandhi today expelled Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions including the post of a special
Jinping’s opponents challenge bid for 3rd term
As Chinese President Xi Jinping is eyeing to secure a third term in office, his political opponents are challenging this
Violence in Ranchi over remarks on Prophet Muhammad
Two people died and 10 others were injured in the violence in Ranchi during protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur
Agnipath Is Our Prime Minister’s Seminal Contribution To Defence Programme

By Sushil Kutty Agnipath and Madhushala! Two poems of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s father. Agnipath is about ‘hope’, while Madhushala spells ‘drunken despair’. But, with “Tu na thakega kabhi / Tu na rukega kabhi / Tu na mudega kabhi / Kar shapath, Kar shapath, Kar shapath /...

Congress Ramps Up Anti-Government Agitation In Kerala

By P. Sreekumaran THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided to ramp up their agitation seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On its part, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front(LDF) has  taken a decision to counter the motivated agitation politically....

China Retains Its Overbearing Influence On Global Economy

By K Raveendran Like it or lump it: the Chinese have more influence on you and me than what we are ready to admit. Apparently, the world is increasingly revolving around China, a proposition that the West used to boast. Whether it is the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan...

Pak Recognition Of Israel Is A Matter Of Time

By James M Dorsey The question for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not whether either country will recognise Israel but when and who will go first. For the past two years, Saudi Arabia was believed to want a Muslim state in Asia, home to the world’s three most populous...

SC Ruling On Sex Workers Throws Spotlight On Govt’s Epic Indifference

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav Delivering a historic ruling, the Supreme Court of India has recommended that sex work by consenting adults should be legal. Releasing a small set of guidelines on sex workers, the top court said prostitution is a profession and sex workers are entitled to equality, dignity,...

India Can Emerge As A Big Hub For International Arbitration

By Sheerene Mohamed When searching for a legal market, an international corporation wants to know only one thing: how easily legal disputes relating to their business can be resolved. In that vein, the enforcement of contracts is paramount, but approaching Indian courts often ties up companies in years of...

Scandal In School Teachers Recruitment Has No Impact On Bengal TMC Leaders

By Ashis Biswas Knowingly or otherwise, Justice Abhijit Ganguly, Calcutta High Court, while expressing his fears over the poor performance of the CBI as an autonomous investigating agency, has strongly revived the dreaded question about the rule of law in West Bengal: has the state ceased to be governable?...

Parliament Must Plug Loopholes In Present Anti-Defection Law

By Kalyani Shankar Elections and defections go together despite stringent anti-defection laws in the country. The law proves ineffective as the legislators are lured by money and position. The lawmakers skirt around the rules, find loopholes to their advantage, and defy them. In last week’s Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan’s...

Sharad Pawar Can Be More Useful To Opposition For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

By Sushil Kutty The President of India’s post is where quite often a key politician is put to pasture. The news cycle in the last couple of days moved from Prophet and Nupur Sharma to rioting and bulldozer, and Rahul Gandhi. Now, there is Sharad Pawar, tapped for the...

Food Prices Have Gone Up To Unbearable Levels For Common People

By Anjan Roy Unabated rises in food and fuel prices have kept India’s retail inflation at elevated levels. Even without getting into the nitty-gritty of detailed figures, the price trend are hurting and needs to be tamed if only for maintaining overall stability. Several questions are now cropping up:...

