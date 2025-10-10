Fri 10 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr Arun Mitra

The agreement reached between Israel and Hamas has raised a ray of hope that the massacre of Palestinian children and women, being carried out by the Israeli army for nearly two years, might finally stop. However, reports continue to emerge that Israel has not ceased its bombings even after the agreement. Still, there is some hope that these attacks may subside in the coming days. This massacre, however, has revealed many important truths.

On October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked inside Israel, killing over 1200 innocent people and taking 251 hostages, it shattered Israel’s long-standing claim of having an impenetrable security shield. The world widely condemned Hamas’s attack because innocent people were killed or taken hostage. But the way Israel retaliated in Gaza, unleashing a large-scale massacre, is nothing but genocide and is violation of all International humanitarian laws.

Many people justified Israel’s brutal response by saying that Hamas’s attack was wrong and provoked Israel’s actions. However, it must be understood that Israel’s intentions in the region were already clear — this incident merely provided the pretext. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated, Hamas’s attack “did not occur in a vacuum”. It was the outcome of years of oppression. Reports suggest that Israel itself had indirectly allowed Hamas to grow — even funding it — to weaken the peaceful Palestinian liberation movement led by the PLO. Since Hamas’s armed approach could never gain global support, it benefitted Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that his country would “eliminate Hamas,” but the war waged was not limited to Hamas. On one side stood children and women, and on the other, heavily armed Israeli soldiers. Starving and displaced, children were shot dead even while trying to fetch water. According to reports, over 65,000 people have been killed, 60% of them women and children. Some reports estimate that if those buried under the rubble are included, the death toll could exceed 100,000.

During the same period, Israel’s ambitions became even clearer — it launched attacks not only on Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, but also continued expanding illegal settlements in the West Bank, driving Palestinians from their homes and dividing their territory into disconnected enclaves. Movement between these areas now requires passing through Israeli checkpoints, making daily life of Palestinians extremely difficult.

It has now become evident that American imperialism aims to erase Palestine entirely and rebuild Gaza as a modern city for tourism, corporate and strategic interests. Major multinational corporations and construction lobbies are already eyeing profits from rebuilding Gaza — but where will Palestinians go?

Clause 12 of the agreement says that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza. There is nothing about returning to their original homes, which is an indication that Palestinians no longer have a place in Gaza. The Palestinians will not have full control in governance.

The United States has played a central role in maintaining and strengthening Israel’s military might by continuously supplying advanced weapons and bombs used in Gaza. Even when Israel faced difficulties in its war against Iran, the U.S. provided intelligence and support. There were even attempts to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar. Western nations largely stood by Israel throughout this massacre even though people in these countries held several protests against Israeli action.

During the Holocaust in 1940s, the world had little knowledge of the ongoing genocide against Jews. But today, the world has watched the killing of children and the suffering of the hungry and thirsty in real time — yet remained silent. Palestinians may have hoped for support from other countries, but none of the Arab regimes openly backed them. Most of these are monarchies where democracy is absent, and rulers value their ties with the U.S. more than the will of their people. Even Pakistan, which calls itself an “Islamic republic” and advocates an “Islamic NATO,” did nothing meaningful for Palestine and is now trying to align closely with the U.S.

Meanwhile, corporations profited from the massacre. A UN report revealed that several companies supplied Israel with weapons, drones, and surveillance chips that strengthened its military and prolonged the genocide. This UN report lists companies complicit in Israel’s ‘genocide’. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has issued a report naming several US giants among companies aiding Israel’s occupation and war on Gaza. Companies from other countries – from China to Mexico – are also named.

The Government of India openly sided with Israel, abandoning its long-standing pro-Palestine stance. Several Indian companies also supplied equipment to Israel, and Indian labourers were sent there to replace Palestinians expelled from their jobs — even at the cost of risking their lives.

In typical fascist fashion, anyone who spoke against Israel’s actions was labelled “anti-Semitic.” In India, anti-Muslim hysteria was used to suppress voices supporting Palestine. India’s historic solidarity with Palestine was undermined. In BJP-ruled states, not only were public demonstrations for Palestine banned, but even indoor discussions were prohibited. Right-wing Hindu fundamentalist groups were mobilized to disrupt such meetings — exposing the ideological similarity between Israeli Zionism and Hindutva nationalism.

These developments have raised serious questions about the future of global geopolitics and how imperialist and neo-colonial powers are again attempting to dominate other nations. It is also ironic to note that Donald Trump who stood by Israel in the massacre was eyeing for Nobel Peace Prize this year though his wishes now remain unfulfilled after announcement of the Nobel committee on Friday afternoon.

Hence, in the times ahead, it is essential to unite and struggle against imperialism — for peace, justice, and human dignity. (IPA Service)