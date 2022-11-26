The Congress vowed to take legal action over a “doctored” video clip and threatened the BJP with “payback” after the ruling party’s top leaders shared the clip with a claim that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were heard during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that’s currently in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those who made the claim on Twitter, after the BJP’s MP Lokendra Parashar and IT Cell head Amit Malviya had done the same.

Shivraj Chouhan even said that those who raised such slogans “will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them”.

Reacting immediately, Congress General Secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing rounds to discredit the highly successful Bharat Jodo Yatra. We’re taking necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback.”

It could not be independently verified how the clip was doctored, if it was, or if slogans were inserted later or raised by some unidentified people during the Yatra.

The BJP’s jibes also referenced actor Richa Chadha, who recently apologised over a tweet in which she had mentioned the Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

“After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat ‘Jodo’ Yatra, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargone. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth…,” said Amit Malviya in his tweet, attaching the video clip.