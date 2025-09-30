By Anjan Roy

Donald Trump’s high fees for H1B visas are a serious headache for India, not just for the sake of its impact on India’s IT sector and services exports to USA. This is a huge worry for the overall security environment and strategic- diplomatic scenario for India.

Among others, if China is able to capture a good number of the cream of top talent into that country, it should be able to more effectively wrest its defence technological lead over the United States in a shorter time. This could pose a problem not only for USA, it could be a more immediate challenge for India.

Referring to the crack down on immigrant scientist and technology personnel under Trump, CNN quoted a leading Chinese scientist who has since migrated to his homeland; “Chinese universities are bending over backwards to actively take advantage of this opportunity presented to them as a gift from a ‘perceived’ adversary. Already, overseas-educated scientists were returning to China and this was a “robust trend, perhaps an irreversible one.”

The initiate to develop indigenous science and technology base is being driven relentlessly by none other than the Chinese president Xi Jinping himself. He has been associated with encouraging and recognising Chinese scientists and researchers for a long time now. Chinese display of leading edge technology and high tech defence products at a recent military display recently is only the tip of the iceberg.

Basically, China has two major factors contributing to such a result. First is the political commitment to develop indigenous technology and science base for the country at the highest level. I is quoted as saying a nation thrives when its science and technology grows.

When USA is restricting entry of foreign talent through restrictive visa regime, China is supposedly introducing a new visa regime for prominent and young scientists and technology personnel through what is know as a “K” visa programme.

Secondly, China has a massive coffer from which to draw for encouragement of science and research even in esoteric fields which might not have immediate application but future potential. Chinese institutions and research bodies inviting applications from leading experts in areas like AI, robotics and network security are offering packages running upto half a million dollars.

With these clear directions from the top, China is seeking to offer lucrative positions and facilities to these talented people caught in Trump administration’s cross fire and anti-immigration psychosis. The short-sighted policy of the Donald Trump to impose high fees for H1B visas has created a scare among highly talented people, mainly scientists, engineers and mathematicians who are being sought by rival countries.

In the situation, instead of cribbing and whining about the actions and omissions of the Trump administration, India should review the entire situation on a war footing and place schemes and funds for attracting these talents if they seek re-location from the United States. This is because the effort to attract top talent could be extremely competitive and expensive as well.

Already, USA’s northern neighbour, Canada, is on the offensive. Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, spoke before the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington this week and clearly mentioned that the change in the US visa regime have been noticed. He said, maybe, “we can take some of those” displaced.

Carney is pitching Canada as a natural choice for those affected by the visa changes as a new home and place to pursue their projects. The country has plenty of world class institutions and research organisation which would be happy to welcome those looking out.

Germany is another and hoped the top talent displaced from USA would consider his country as an alternative. The German envoy to India is particularly appreciative of the roles played by Indians in the development of the Silicon Valley companies and broadly in the research institutions, universities and elsewhere.

Of the countries now on the offensive to seek top talent, the country which is emerging as the most hot spot is China. This is because China has the money and the network of institutions across the country to accommodate scientists and engineers and those in the STEM sector.

China is primarily aiming for expatriate Chinese. However, it is equally welcoming to specialists of other countries. China is fearfully fast in developing its technology base in particular in defence related and military applications.

However, there is no alternative to this if India wants to remain as a player in the international scene, a major economy, and above all, as a centre for innovation and development. China had realised the importance of science and technology as the basic muscle for a progress of any nation and devised schemes to attract top talent and an institutional back-up for that.

India fortunately has a string of higher science institutions. India currently has the money to fund research projects for higher science and engineering. These could be leveraged to promote and fast pace the growth of technology and capacity. Admittedly, with an entrenched structure already in place it could prove difficult to accommodate those coming from overseas. However, lateral entrants could be placed in fresh positions and integrated into the system.

At any rate, efforts must begin to develop structures for absorption of talents thrown out of trumping cauldron. The younger entrants into the talent pool could at least be lured to stay back home than make an immediate beeline for some promised dreamland. (IPA Service)