Wed 29 Oct 2025

By Ashok Nilakantan Ayers

NEW YORK: US President Trump is scheduled for a high-stakes encounter with China’s President Xi Jinping on the margins of the upcoming Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju,

Already, the volume of signalling is high: Washington is touting the prospect of a trade breakthrough; Beijing is quietly insisting on security and sovereignty red lines. The meeting offers both major opportunity and major risk.

At the top of the agenda is trade: tariffs, rare-earths, supply chains, and the wider economic architecture between the world’s two largest economies. U.S. officials say that they and their Chinese counterparts have already sketched a framework: a pause in the threatened American 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, and a postponement of certain Chinese export licensing rules on critical minerals and rare earths.

China, meanwhile, wants to secure some relief from U.S. punitive measures, regain access to certain technology and restore the flow of U.S. agricultural goods (especially soybeans).

In parallel, the narcotics dilemma — the U.S. opioid / fentanyl crisis — features as a bargaining chip. Reports suggest Washington may offer tariff relief in exchange for Beijing’s cooperation in cracking down on exports of precursor chemicals for fentanyl. On the other hand, China has a long-standing agenda of its own: reinforcing its sovereignty claims over the Taiwan Strait, and projecting power around the South China Sea.

From China’s perspective, the Xi-Trump meeting comes at a moment of both strength and vulnerability. Beijing controls much of the global supply of rare earths and related processing—despite U.S. efforts to diversify and decouple. The fact that U.S. negotiators are actively discussing China’s export licensing of those minerals shows Beijing’s leverage.

Furthermore, China wants to shift the narrative: to convert economic friction with the U.S. into strategic advantage, consolidate its role in Asia, and pause tariff escalation that threatens to choke global supply chains.

But China also has to offer concessions: large purchases of U.S. soybeans and agricultural goods are under discussion. The U.S. Treasury Secretary said that might be revived under this deal. Moreover, Beijing may agree to slow or postpone its export licensing rules on rare earths and magnets in view of U.S. pressure.

In short, China wants to lock in favourable economic conditions, avoid new U.S. tariffs, and wrap in a diplomatic reset of sorts.

For the U.S., the Trump-Xi summit offers a chance to claw back from what many see as a damaging trade war, reassure markets and reassert U.S. negotiating leverage. Trump himself said he expects a trade deal “in days”. U.S. officials are signalling that the November 1 deadline for 100% tariffs on Chinese goods is “effectively off the table” as both sides negotiate.

Beyond the economics, Washington wants Beijing’s help on narcotics (fentanyl), wants to restrain China’s dominance in strategic minerals, and wants a more benign and stable security posture in Asia. All of this gives the U.S. a larger portfolio than simply “tariffs”. Trump has also hinted he will raise issues of human rights, technology transfer and Chinese investment in the U.S.

A crucial unknown is how — and whether — Taiwan will enter the discussion. Beijing regards Taiwan as a “red line” and has publicly reaffirmed that it “absolutely will not” renounce the use of force to achieve reunification. U.S. policy, by contrast, has long been one of “strategic ambiguity” — supporting Taiwan’s self-defence without formally endorsing independence.

Reports suggest Taiwan may either remain on the sidelines or be raised in very limited fashion. According to some accounts, Washington expects Xi to demand a stronger U.S. public statement opposing Taiwan independence — shifting from “we do not support it” to “we oppose it”. That would amount to a major break in U.S. policy. At the same time, other reports say Taiwan may not even be discussed at all.

As for the South China Sea, the tension is less prominent in the headlines but remains geopolitically critical. China’s maritime claims continue to clash with U.S. freedom-of-navigation operations, and many Asian allies are drawn into the dispute. While that may not be the “main event” in the meeting, it looms as a background risk — any signal of U.S. acquiescence could shift regional dynamics.

The contours of a possible breakthrough are visible. If Trump and Xi agree, we may see:

a pause or rollback of U.S. tariffs targeted at Chinese goods, particularly those tied to rare earths or export licensing of key minerals.,

China committing to revive large-scale U.S. agricultural goods purchases (soybeans etc) and delaying its export licensing regime for rare earths by about a year and

a linkage between tariff relief and Beijing’s cooperation on fentanyl precursor chemicals — meaning China’s action on narcotics becomes the quid for U.S. tariff action.

But the conditions will also include internal Chinese approval processes: Beijing’s negotiators themselves emphasise that any agreement must go through the party-state system. On the U.S. side, despite the President’s pronouncements, Congress, domestic interest groups (especially farmers and strategic tech firms) and security hawks will place limits on what Trump can commit. And markets will watch for the fine print: simply pausing tariffs is not the same as stabilising the relationship.

Here’s the big question: Will Trump actually relent on tariffs (and in effect grant China relief in exchange for concessions), or will he walk away if the deal doesn’t meet his parameters?

The evidence suggests he is inclined to make a deal, but with caveats. He has publicly signalled readiness to lower the 20 per cent fentanyl-related tariffs citing China’s ability to help on the drug crisis. He has also flagged that the threatened 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods are now unlikely. So politically, he is shifting to “deal mode” rather than pure confrontation.

Yet Trump’s “America First” posture means he will walk away if China offers something deemed weak, or if he fears domestically he’ll be seen as giving too much without sufficient return. In his remarks, he stressed that any trade deal must “put the American people first.” That suggests he may keep tariffs as leverage, or walk away, if commitments are vague.

In short: yes — a deal is likely. But it will require Beijing to deliver measurable, verifiable concessions (farm purchases, rare earth licensing delays, narcotics cooperation). If China balks, the tariffs remain in place. The meeting may therefore end up being more of a framework agreement than a full-blown treaty — a signalling moment rather than a comprehensive resolution.

What is expected is a public announcement of a framework agreement between Trump and Xi: tariff pause/roll-back plus Chinese purchases plus rare-earths/critical minerals deal. And some concrete commitments from China on soyabeans import from US, sorting out rare earth export irritants and perhaps a non-binding promise on fentanyl precursor controls.

The meeting has implications far beyond just U.S. and China. A deal would calm global markets, reduce the risk of a full trade collapse, ease pressure on supply chains (especially in electronics and auto manufacturing) and reassure U.S. farmers and Asia-Pacific partners. From Beijing’s side, it offers a way to stabilise the economy and regain strategic breathing room.

Conversely, failure to reach any meaningful agreement could spark renewed tariff escalation, trigger further rare-earth export retaliation by China, deepen supply-chain disruptions, and accelerate decoupling between the U.S. and China. Strategically, any murkiness on Taiwan or the South China Sea could spark larger regional instability — especially for U.S. allies such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan itself.

In short: Trump and Xi meet at a hinge moment. The agenda is a loaded one — trade, tariffs, rare earths, fentanyl, Taiwan, regional security. China comes to the table with leverage but demands reciprocal respect and relief. The U.S. comes with leverage (tariffs) but must balance domestic pressures and global expectations.

Expect a deal — modest, incremental, heavily symbolic — rather than a grand resolution. And expect that even if the two leaders walk out with a handshake, the hard work will begin afterwards: verification, implementation, domestic politics and regional effects.

For now, markets are betting on "deal forthcoming", and both sides want to signal movement. Whether they deliver substance — and whether Taiwan or the South China Sea become wild cards — remains to be seen.