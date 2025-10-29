Wed 29 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By K Raveendran

New Delhi appears to be recalibrating its crude-oil sourcing strategy under mounting pressure from Washington, signalling what may be a strategic shift away from Moscow in favour of deeper ties with the United States. Over the past few months, Indian refiners, including the major private player Reliance Industries, have ceased or paused new purchases of Russian Urals crude, and government officials are publicly pointing to an expanding set of supply alternatives and more favourable contract terms beyond Russia. This pivot coincides with a remarkable surge in U.S. crude imports to India: domestic data show volumes from the U.S. reaching around 540,000 barrels per day this week, the highest level recorded since 2022.

The underlying dynamic appears driven by the U.S. administration’s decision to monetise energy-trade leverage as a geopolitical instrument. Washington has imposed tariffs as high as 50 per cent on Indian exports, explicitly linked to India’s continued large-scale purchases of discounted Russian oil. In parallel, senior U.S. officials have warned that a meaningful reduction in India’s Russian-oil intake is a pre-condition for clinching a broader trade deal. For New Delhi, the calculus has now shifted: maintaining energy security remains paramount, yet the risk of enduring high tariffs and damaged trade relations with its largest strategic partner have made the status quo increasingly untenable.

From Russia’s vantage point, India had become a pillar of its energy outreach after many Western buyers pulled back in response to sanctions triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. India’s crude imports from Russia reached approximately 1.75 million barrels per day in the six-months to September, accounting for roughly 36 per cent of national intake. The review of contracts by Indian refiners this month, particularly those involving major Russian producers such as Rosneft and Lukoil, now subject to U.S. sanctions, indicates that the Indian government is signalling alignment with the sanctions regime even as it insists on its energy-autonomy prerogatives.

The sudden rise in U.S. crude imports bears both economic and strategic significance. Indian refiners are booking U.S. grades such as Midland WTI and Mars, which have in recent weeks offered a viable arbitrage owing to the wider Brent-WTI spread and weaker Chinese demand. Analysts caution, however, that this is likely a stop-gap rather than a structural realignment: the longer seaborne voyage, lighter yield from U.S. grades, and higher freight still limit how far the shift can go in the near term. Still, the uptick sends a strong message: New Delhi is demonstrating an ability to render its sourcing decisions more geopolitically elastic.

Oil-market reactions underscore that traders already anticipate the near-end of large-scale Russian-oil purchases by India. The discount enjoyed by Urals crude, a key variable in global price dynamics in recent years, has narrowed, while risk premia have climbed in cargo markets trading into India. In effect, India’s erstwhile role as a stabiliser of Russia-discounted barrels has moved into reverse, prompting recalibration among global suppliers and traders. For India, this transition is double-edged: on the one hand, the import basket is undergoing diversification, reducing over-dependence on one supplier; on the other hand, abandoning the heavily-discounted Russian barrels will raise the cost base for refineries, potentially feeding downstream fuel and petrochemical inflation.

Refiners face contract-rollover decisions in a context of mounting ambiguity. While some have already cancelled bookings linked to sanctioned entities, others await clarity from banks and insurers on whether a sanctioned-producer supply chain can still be serviced without triggering secondary-sanctions exposure. This means that even though Indian public statements remain opaque, with the government formally denying that any directive had been issued, in practice industry players are aligning their behaviour with expected policy outcomes. The political calculus is clear: accession to U.S. demands is expensive, yet non-compliance carries bigger risks for India’s growth model, where energy costs, trade access and diplomatic flexibility are tightly interlinked.

For Russia this development marks a strategic setback, though not a fatal one. Moscow will lose a key outlet for its discounted crude, potentially forcing it either to deepen its reliance on China or to offer steeper discounts elsewhere. That said, China’s capacity to absorb large additional volumes is constrained by its own importing caps and global trade optics: meaning Moscow may face greater supply-chain strain and margin pressure going forward.

From the U.S. perspective, the lever of energy trade has worked. By compelling India to increase U.S. crude imports and scale back its dependence on Russian barrels, Washington strengthens its outreach in a region it increasingly views as pivotal in its strategic contest with Beijing. At the same time, U.S. producers gain a new market outlet, which dovetails with the “America First” energy-export agenda. For New Delhi, the transition is fraught and complex: the government must sustain affordable energy supplies, maintain refining margin viability, and guard its multipolar diplomacy — all while adapting to shifting power-play in global trade and energy flows.

India’s reward structure for this change is not immediate. Although diversifying away from Russian crude reduces geopolitical exposure, it also loosens access to the steep discount that Moscow offered — a discount that had helped India curb its import bill and support domestic industry margins. With U.S. grades carrying higher delivered cost and middle-Eastern alternatives having less favourable yield profiles for India’s heavy-conversion refineries, the margin squeeze is real. Moreover, substituting at scale will require pipeline, freight and contractual adaptation — none of which can happen overnight without transitional disruptions.

As Indian refiners reduce or cease fresh orders from Russian producers and ramp U.S. grades, global oil markets will adjust to a new equilibrium. The discount window for Russian crude could close further, reducing the arbitrage set that helped India and others profit from the Moscow-discount play. For global markets, the structural implication is that one less major buyer for discounted Russian barrels exists — tightening the margin between conventional crude grades and urgent demand for substitution barrels. For India, this shift marks a recalibration: from opportunistic buyer of discounted Russian crude to a geo-strategically aware energy buyer balancing market economics with diplomatic risk. (IPA Service)