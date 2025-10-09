A bipartisan group of 19 U. S. House members, spearheaded by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Ro Khanna, has formally urged President Trump to withdraw his administration’s tariff increases targeting Indian goods and to restore the bilateral alliance. The letter, dated 8 October 2025, warns that the tariff escalation has already inflicted harm on American consumers, disrupted supply chains, and endangered strategic ties between Washington and New Delhi.

The lawmakers highlight that duties on Indian goods had been raised to 50 per cent, combining an initial 25 per cent “reciprocal” tariff with an additional 25 per cent penalty framed around India’s energy dealings with Russia. They argue that these “indiscriminate” measures have undermined the trust essential to the two nations’ trade and defence relationship.

“We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India,” the letter states, pressing the White House to “take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership.” The signatories include Democratic figures such as Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Notably, no Republican lawmakers joined the appeal.

The legislators point to the interdependence of U. S. and Indian industries, emphasising that American manufacturers rely on Indian input in sectors ranging from semiconductors to health care and energy. They warn that escalating duties risk raising costs for American families, weakening U. S. firms’ global competitiveness, and stifling innovation.

In their assessment, the tariff policy has intensified India’s tilt toward China and Russia, a strategic pivot that could imperil U. S. interests in the Indo-Pacific. By distancing itself from Washington, India may deepen relations with geopolitical rivals—a shift the letter cautions is especially perilous given New Delhi’s growing role in Quad security dialogues.

The appeal comes against a backdrop of mounting criticism within U. S. foreign policy circles. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee had earlier condemned the 50 per cent tariffs as destructive to bilateral ties and ill-targeted, noting the larger purchases of Russian oil by China compared to India. Some analysts have labelled the policy a strategic blunder that isolates America and weakens its credibility as a reliable partner.

Rep. Ro Khanna, speaking in past interviews, has publicly described the present tariff regime as anachronistic, framing Trump’s approach as rooted in 19th-century protectionism ill suited to the modern global economy. He has warned that such measures would raise consumer prices—citing that a tariff-inflated iPhone could cost up to $1,700—and push manufacturing to other competitive hubs. The appeal letter echoes his concerns about policy inconsistency, citing selective exemptions and unpredictable enforcement.

In India, response to Trump’s tariff actions has ranged from diplomatic caution to criticism of excessive U. S. demands. Indian political voices have highlighted the need for balance, warning that aggressive U. S. pressure could jeopardize India’s economic autonomy and trade partnerships. New Delhi has not formally announced retaliatory tariffs, but officials and analysts are assessing various responses.