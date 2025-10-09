The Maharashtra government has ordered that all boys’ and girls’ schools located on the same premises be merged and converted into co-educational institutions, marking a sweeping shift in its education policy.

Officials say the directive originates from the School Education and Sports Department, which has issued a corrigendum amending earlier state resolutions from 2003 and 2008. The move comes in response to a Bombay High Court ruling that discouraged maintaining separate schools for girls.

Under the new guidelines, any pair of schools for boys and for girls sharing campus space must be restructured into a single co-ed school under one registration number. The Commissioner of Education in Maharashtra is tasked with overseeing the implementation process and approving merger proposals submitted by affected institutions.

State education officials argue that co-education will foster gender equality, encourage social interaction, and dismantle early divisions along gender lines. They maintain that students, when taught together, develop better communication skills, empathy, and mutual respect—traits seen as vital in a plural society.

Statistically, the impact is projected to be modest in scale: data from UDISE+ 2024–25 indicates that about 0.74 percent of Maharashtra’s schools are boys’ only, while 1.54 percent are girls’ only. The majority of schools already operate on a co-educational model.

Critics and educators note challenges ahead. In many rural areas, infrastructure constraints could complicate seamless integration—restroom facilities, classroom layouts, teacher training, and safety protocols will require urgent attention. Some school administrators express concerns about accommodating merged student bodies without overcrowding or compromising quality.

Parent groups voice a mixture of approval and caution. Some welcome the push for equality and see it as bringing modernization to dated norms, while others worry about social sensitivities in conservative communities or possible discomfort among younger students during the transition.

Legal experts observe that the state’s move aligns with the Bombay High Court’s view that gender-segregated schools should be discouraged—a position articulated in Petition No. 3773/2000. The court had asserted that separate schooling based purely on gender could undermine constitutional guarantees of equality.

Regional differences may affect rollout. In urban districts, resource availability and administrative capacity could facilitate faster transitions. In contrast, remote or tribal districts may struggle with basic structural changes, requiring budget allocations and sustained support from the state.

Implementation will likely occur in phases, giving schools time to adapt. Authorities are expected to issue detailed guidelines on infrastructure upgrades, staff reallocation, teacher sensitisation training, and student counselling. The merged schools must ensure parity in co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities for all genders, according to the new policy blueprint.

Education advocates also point to alignment with broader national reforms. The National Education Policy emphasises inclusivity, gender sensitivity, and reducing discriminatory practices in schooling. Maharashtra’s new order is seen by many as a concrete measure toward fulfilling that agenda.

Some opposition voices warn of potential backlash. In communities where gender norms are deeply entrenched, co-education may meet resistance from parents or local bodies. There is also speculation about whether female students, particularly in transitional years, might withdraw or face societal pressures.

Yet, proponents argue that proper planning and community engagement can mitigate such risks. They underline that integrating gender perspectives into pedagogy, sensitising teachers, and involving parents in dialogue will be critical to success.

The policy change underscores a significant shift in how the state envisions the role of gender in education, steering away from separation toward shared learning spaces where boys and girls learn side by side.