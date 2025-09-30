US President Donald Trump lauded Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir on Monday for endorsing Washington’s new 20-point Gaza peace initiative, describing their support as consistent and foundational. Speaking at a White House press briefing following the plan’s public unveiling, Trump singled them out among a roster of Arab and Muslim leaders he thanked for shaping the proposal.

Trump asserted that Sharif and Munir were “with us from the beginning” and had publicly declared their backing “100 per cent,” calling them “incredible.” He claimed a statement from both leaders, affirming their full confidence in the pact, was issued contemporaneously with the briefing. He also attributed contributions to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey and Indonesia in helping craft the plan.

The White House’s 20-point proposal envisions an immediate ceasefire if both Israel and Hamas agree, reciprocal hostage releases within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, a phased Israeli withdrawal and the establishment of a transitional technocratic Palestinian body under international oversight. It excludes Hamas from political governance initially but offers amnesty or relocation to disarmed members. Trump’s framework also calls for regional states to assist in demilitarisation and reconstruction.

Israel has conveyed its support, though some of its elements—such as long-term security arrangements and retention of a perimeter force—reflect ongoing concerns. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, endorsing the plan outright, noted it aligns with Israel’s war aims: dismantling Hamas, securing hostages’ return, and ensuring Gaza never again threatens its security. He warned that rejection by Hamas would provoke unilateral Israeli action, stating the job would be finished “the easy way or the hard way.”

Hamas has not yet accepted the proposal. Representatives say they are reviewing it, expressing reservations over the exclusion of Hamas from governance and the demand for total disarmament. The group has also raised concerns about guarantees that would prevent renewed Israeli intervention later.

Pakistan has stepped into the spotlight more visibly in the context of the plan. Last week, Sharif met Trump at the White House, joined by Asim Munir, where he pressed for greater U. S. economic engagement in Pakistan’s agriculture, energy and technology sectors and expressed support for Trump’s diplomatic efforts in Gaza. During that meeting, Sharif characterised Pakistan’s role as aligned with America’s peace objectives.

Analysts suggest Trump’s public praise of Pakistan reflects a broader effort to court Muslim-majority countries for legitimacy and operational leverage in the Middle East. Pakistan, historically cautious of overt alignment in Israeli-Palestinian affairs, has embraced a more active diplomatic posture under Sharif’s leadership, particularly as Islamabad navigates economic vulnerabilities and seeks favourable ties with Washington.

Critics caution that Pakistan’s endorsement may be largely symbolic, given its limited influence over actors in Gaza. Skepticism also stems from the plan’s feasibility, particularly regarding the mechanics of enforcing disarmament, verifying compliance, and balancing Israel’s future security needs with Palestinian autonomy. Further tensions may emerge between hardliners in Israel resisting withdrawal and Palestinian constituencies rejecting terms that marginalise Hamas.