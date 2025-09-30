Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the National Democratic Alliance to win more than 160 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the Congress, which accused him of banking on “vote chori plus vote revdi” to engineer the outcome.

At a rally in Araria, Shah urged BJP workers to intensify outreach, touting the Modi government’s record and challenging opposition parties on issues of ‘infiltration’ and electoral integrity. Shah claimed that every infiltrator would be expelled if the NDA secures a two-thirds majority. His remarks underscored the high stakes of the 243-seat contest, with the NDA aiming to consolidate dominance in the state.

The Congress struck back on Monday through its communications lead, Jairam Ramesh. Using a tagline that plays on political jargon, Ramesh said that “VC” — historically Vice Chancellor, Venture Capital or Vir Chakra — now signified “vote chori”. “VR”, he added, represents “vote revdi”. He suggested Shah was banking on the combination to deliver a majority. He warned that the politically conscious electorate of Bihar would thwart these “machinations.”

Shah’s target comes amid aggressive campaigning across the state. In addressing party cadres, he invoked fears of “Lalu Raj” returning and appealed to rural and Seemanchal voters to reject what he termed “jungle raj”. He lashed out at opponents for allegedly favouring “infiltrators” in the voter rolls, pledging to remove those he deems ineligible.

Critics, however, argue that his narrative points to a broader strategy of polarisation. The Congress and its allies, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have repeatedly raised the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a tool to suppress legitimate voters under the guise of cleaning the list. Congress has described SIR as “the greatest threat” to democratic participation in the state.

The timing of Shah’s declaration and the Congress response reflect a shifting intensification in political rhetoric as the election draws closer. The NDA is stressing organizational discipline, local outreach and a development narrative. The opposition, by contrast, is focusing on electoral fairness, tactics they see as covert attempts at disenfranchisement and inducements.

Within the NDA, the Janata Dal has reiterated that Nitish Kumar remains its chief ministerial candidate if the alliance prevails, attempting to quell speculation that internal power dynamics might come into play. Meanwhile, opposition parties are aligning on messaging, projecting a united front.

In commenting on Shah’s strategy, political analysts caution that public backlash over perceived manipulation could galvanise voters, particularly younger and swing segments. At the same time, they note the risks for the NDA if organizational execution falters or if the opposition’s framing gains traction.