Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed sharp criticism of Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy for their refusal to participate in the state government’s caste-based socio-economic survey. The controversial survey aims to gather data on the socio-economic status of various castes within the state and allocate resources more effectively.

Siddaramaiah, a staunch proponent of the survey, accused the Murtys of being misinformed about the initiative. He stated that their decision to decline involvement was based on a misunderstanding of the survey’s purpose and its potential benefits. He emphasized that the data collected through the survey would help the government create policies that are better suited to the needs of all communities in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister’s comments came after Sudha Murty, a prominent author and philanthropist, publicly stated that she and her husband, Narayana Murthy, would not take part in the survey. Sudha Murty had cited concerns about the caste-based classification being discriminatory and undermining the unity of the state. According to her, the focus should be on developing the state and improving the quality of life for its citizens, irrespective of caste or community.

Siddaramaiah countered these views by highlighting the importance of caste-based data for addressing historical inequities and creating an inclusive society. He referred to the survey as a tool that could better allocate resources and benefits to those communities that have been historically marginalized. He questioned whether the Murtys would also reject similar surveys conducted by the Central government, underscoring his belief that the central government has not faced the same level of scrutiny or resistance regarding caste-based data collection.

The survey has become a flashpoint in the state’s politics, with various leaders and activists supporting or opposing the initiative based on differing perspectives on caste and its role in modern India. Supporters argue that the caste-based survey will provide valuable insights into the socio-economic conditions of various communities and enable the government to implement targeted welfare measures. Critics, however, see it as a divisive tool that may deepen caste-based identities and undermine social harmony.

Karnataka’s caste-based socio-economic survey is a key part of the state’s development agenda. It aims to collect data on income levels, educational attainment, and other socio-economic indicators for different castes and communities in the state. This data is expected to help the government better assess the needs of various groups and allocate resources more effectively. The survey’s findings will be used to formulate policies that can enhance the welfare of the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society.

The initiative has sparked a broader debate about caste-based identification in India, with some viewing it as an essential tool for social justice and others as a retrogressive step. The debate touches on deeper issues of identity, equality, and the role of government in addressing historical inequalities.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the Murtys’ position on the issue remains clear, with both Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty reiterating their concerns about caste-based classification. Their stance has garnered both support and criticism, with some agreeing with their view that caste-based surveys can perpetuate divisions, while others maintain that such surveys are essential for addressing the needs of disadvantaged communities.

Karnataka’s political landscape remains divided over the issue. While Siddaramaiah and his allies have defended the survey, opponents, including members of the opposition party, argue that the initiative is a political move designed to consolidate support among certain castes ahead of the state elections. The opposition has called for a review of the survey, arguing that it could further polarize the electorate.