BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has ignited a political firestorm with claims about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s alleged involvement with a Swedish military company during the 1970s. Sharing a document on social media, Dubey accused Gandhi of acting as an agent for the company, which he suggested indicated potential involvement in arms brokerage during that period. The MP’s post on the platform X, formerly Twitter, has led to widespread debate, with political and public reactions pouring in from various quarters.

The document, which Dubey circulated, appears to reference claims of a connection between Rajiv Gandhi and the Swedish military sector. The BJP MP, who has a reputation for making controversial remarks, questioned the integrity of the late Rajiv Gandhi, asking whether his position had facilitated such alleged dealings. His post raised eyebrows, particularly within political circles, where accusations related to defence deals have long remained sensitive.

While the details of the claims are still under scrutiny, the political opposition swiftly rejected Dubey’s allegations. Congress party members, including the Gandhi family’s representatives, have called the accusation baseless, arguing that it lacks credible evidence and is part of a broader political narrative aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the former prime minister.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989, has often been at the centre of contentious discussions, particularly regarding his role in defence deals and policies during his tenure. His name has been linked to various investigations, such as the Bofors scandal, though the late leader’s family and supporters have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

This latest claim by Dubey brings fresh attention to the question of Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy. In the past, members of the Congress party have accused the BJP of trying to deflect attention from current issues by targeting former leaders of the opposition. Many view these allegations as an attempt to revive old controversies and to provoke division among voters, especially ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

Political analysts note that accusations involving defence deals have always been a volatile subject in Indian politics. Allegations such as these are often used strategically by opposing parties to sway public sentiment and engage in a war of words that distracts from pressing policy issues. Critics argue that the timing of Dubey’s statement is not coincidental, considering that elections are on the horizon in multiple states, and national politics is witnessing increasing polarization.

Supporters of Dubey and the BJP have argued that these claims are crucial to bring transparency and accountability to India’s political leadership. They argue that any potential historical ties to arms dealings should be thoroughly examined to ensure public trust in the political establishment. They also point to the significance of revisiting past events and determining whether political figures, both past and present, were involved in unethical practices.

The controversy surrounding the allegation also ties into broader concerns regarding the integrity of defence dealings, both in India and globally. Over the years, arms deals have been a contentious issue in many countries, and India has not been immune to such controversies. The Bofors scandal, for instance, remains one of the most discussed corruption allegations in Indian political history. However, no conclusive evidence has ever been presented to prove the involvement of Rajiv Gandhi in any illegal activity related to defence deals.

As the debate continues, various political figures have come forward to either support or oppose Dubey’s claims. Opposition leaders have accused him of indulging in politics of defamation, using unsubstantiated allegations to undermine the integrity of one of the country’s former leaders. They contend that such claims are unfounded and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to divert attention from its own governance record, especially given its controversial stance on multiple national and international issues.