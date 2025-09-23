Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq officially inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara festival at the Chamundi Hills by performing puja at the Chamundeshwari Temple, following a High Court dismissal of multiple petitions challenging her role. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joined Mushtaq in leading the rituals, saying the decision underscored the inclusive character of Karnataka’s cultural heritage.

The Karnataka High Court rejected pleas, including one by former MP Pratap Simha, that objected to her invitation on grounds of her Muslim faith and alleged past statements seen as critical of Hindu cultural symbols. The court ruled that such objections did not warrant removing her name. This ruling cleared the way for the festival’s traditional opening, which launches the ten-day celebrations culminating in Vijayadashami.

Opposition from BJP leaders had centred on an old video in which Mushtaq reportedly questioned the portrayal of the Kannada language as “Goddess Bhuvaneshwari” and the use of Kannada flag colours such as arisina-kumkuma, arguing that such imagery excludes minorities. They demanded she clarify her reverence for Goddess Chamundeshwari. Mushtaq countered that her earlier remarks were misrepresented and asserted respect for the festival, its traditions, and the presiding deity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the government’s choice, describing Dasara as Karnataka’s “Nada Habba”, meaning the state festival, transcending religion and caste. He praised the High Court decision and said inviting Mushtaq to inaugurate reflects constitutional values of secularism and equality.

Some BJP figures softened their stance after the court’s judgment. The Mysuru BJP MLA TS Srivatsa withdrew planned protests and said his party would attend the inauguration. Others, including Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, while recognising Mushtaq’s literary contribution, reiterated that Dasara has religious elements which must be respected.

JD leaders and Congress allies supported the move, framing it as a step toward inclusivity. Critics in BJP countered that cultural norms tied to Dasara should guide the inauguration process. Meanwhile, stakeholders in Mysuru’s tourism sector voiced concern that the controversy was tarnishing the festival’s image and could hurt visitor numbers.