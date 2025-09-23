Several BJP legislators in Delhi have petitioned authorities to suspend sales of meat in shops and food chains over the nine days of Navratri, citing concerns that non-vegetarian outlets near temples and public spaces hurt religious sentiments. Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Karnail Singh and Ravinder Singh Negi are leading the drive, writing to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and municipal bodies to either shut or restrict meat-sales, particularly around temple areas.

Marwah has specifically appealed to Amit Shah and the Delhi Chief Minister to issue directives that would apply across the capital. He has also urged international fast food chains like McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s and Burger King to refrain from selling meat during this period. Negi, MLA from Patparganj, has committed to making the closure happen in his constituency even if it is not enforced city-wide.

Opposition figures have criticised the proposal as an attempt to polarise public opinion along religious lines. ST Hasan of the Samajwadi Party asked why five-star hotels have not been subject to similar demands, pointing to potential double standards. He argued that the push amounts to moral policing rather than policy.

There is no known precedent of a blanket ban from the municipal authorities or the state government in response to these letters, though in other districts and cities such restrictions are being applied. In Gurgaon, meat shops within 400 metres of religious sites are to remain closed during Navratri; enforcement is planned through municipal licensing and legal penalties. Jaipur’s heritage municipal body is mandating that meat and fish shops adhere to stricter guidelines: meat must not be visible, and displays restricted, with possible sealing or fines for non-compliance. Varanasi has issued an order for all meat, poultry and fish shops to shut, and slaughterhouses to cease operations, throughout the festival period.

Legal experts note that such bans face challenges under constitutional protections for food choice and trade, as well as rights to equality. Urban governance analysts warn that enforcement issues may arise, especially in delineating what qualifies as “near” temples, or in ensuring consistent application across different areas. Vendors argue that many obtain licences and are compelled by daily livelihoods; blanket closures or restrictions could impose financial strain. Local authorities may also be wary of backlash if restrictions are viewed as privileging one community over others.