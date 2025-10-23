Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Kuala Lumpur, rather than travelling to Malaysia, and has thereby ruled out a face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the decision and attributed it to the overlap with India’s Deepavali celebrations.

In a telephone conversation, Modi congratulated Anwar on Malaysia’s chairmanship of the bloc and extended his best wishes for the success of the upcoming summits. He wrote on X that he “look[s] forward to joining the ASEAN–India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Modi’s virtual participation comes at a delicate diplomatic moment. While the summit brings together the ASEAN membership and key partners such as the United States, Japan and China from October 26-28, the U. S. President is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur, which had raised hopes of a bilateral Modi–Trump encounter. Modi’s absence therefore pre-empts that possibility.

Indian government sources cite scheduling and the ongoing festival obligations as the reason for Modi’s decision, while opposition voices suggest strategic calculation. On X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote: “Now it appears certain that the PM will not go … It means the loss of so many opportunities … to be seen hobnobbing with a man who has claimed fifty-three times that he stopped Op Sindoor and five times that India promised to stop buying oil from Russia.”

Observers note that the decision comes amid diplomatic pressure on India from the U. S. over its Russian oil imports and ongoing trade friction — Washington imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50 % on certain Indian goods in August, linking relief to India’s energy strategy.

Modi’s virtual participation might reflect a balancing act. On one hand, India has been working to strengthen its ties with the ASEAN bloc and deepen its strategic partnership — in July he met Anwar on the sidelines of another multilateral forum to discuss an impending review of the ASEAN–India Free Trade Agreement. On the other hand, a physical appearance alongside the U. S. President at an ASEAN-led event may have carried optics India preferred to avoid at this juncture given U. S. pressure on bilateral issues.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, had indicated that Modi’s attendance was “likely”, but the final confirmation came only when Anwar publicly acknowledged the prime minister’s phone call and virtual attendance.

As the summit approaches, India will be represented in person by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to multiple reports. The summit is expected to cover security, trade and regional cooperation issues under Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, as well as India’s partnership with the bloc.

Though Modi will not be physically present in Kuala Lumpur, his virtual participation allows him to engage in the ASEAN–India dialogue track without foregoing the festival-period commitments at home. At the same time, the move has implications for how India’s position is perceived in the evolving ASEAN landscape — whether it marks a tactical choice or signals a missed opportunity hinges on how the summit outcomes align with India’s strategic and economic goals.