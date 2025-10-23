Security agencies have identified a new operational tactic by the proscribed organisation Popular Front of India, whereby members are reportedly being instructed to embed themselves within legitimate political parties and social organisations to sustain the group’s ideological framework while operating under the radar. Intelligence assessments indicate this amounts to a significant evolution of PFI’s tactic of covert mobilisation.

According to an intelligence alert circulated within federal agencies, PFI cadres are now actively encouraged to join women’s groups, student associations and regional political parties, instead of overt underground operations. The document describes how the ban under the Unlawful Activities Act in September 2022 has triggered the group’s pivot from a visible organisational structure to one of infiltration and indirect influence.

One portion of the alert highlights that PFI’s membership is being subtly integrated into the legal political wing of the organisation’s purported front, the Social Democratic Party of India. Across multiple states, investigators tell of PFI-linked individuals entering local SDPI units, standing in elections and establishing community-based outreach campaigns under innocuous slogans. The intelligence note warns that these moves mimic the modus operandi of the outlawed Students’ Islamic Movement of India, whose members, after ban, had sought refuge inside civil-society organisations.

Investigators retrieved bank records showing PFI members maintaining at least 29 active overseas accounts in Gulf countries, ostensibly for fundraising under the guise of charitable initiatives overseas. The intelligence alert cites foreign modules operating via these channels to covertly finance domestic social and political fronts.

In one emblematic case submitted by the National Investigation Agency, PFI operatives are alleged to have drawn up a “hit-list” of over 950 individuals—including a former district judge, activists and political workers—under their so-called “India 2047” blueprint. This blueprint, according to the agency, envisaged a long-term strategy to impose an Islamic constitution by altering democratic structures.

Officials say that while the PFI’s regional training camps and arms-cache operations remain targeted by security forces, the chief current challenge lies in detecting its subtler mode of ideological endurance. A senior counter-terror official commented: “The conventional framework of PFI leadership has been disrupted, but what we’re seeing now is an underground diffusion of the ideology into legal-front structures.”

Political analysts caution that embedding within legal structures poses both a legal and operational conundrum. One such analyst observes that “while overt outlawed operations attract law-enforcement action, this strategy of embedding within lawful organisations blurs the enforcement boundary and complicates tracking membership and finances.”

The UAPA ban that came into effect in September 2022 specified a five-year prohibition on PFI’s activities and associated personnel. Some critics argue that this ban has forced the organisation to adapt rather than dismantle, shifting the battleground into the socio-political rather than armed domain. A former intelligence officer cautioned: “You may not necessarily see a terror camp; instead you might see a community trust, a youth wing, a students’ body which is quietly staffed by ideologically aligned individuals.”

State-level agencies have reported numerous arrests of PFI associates in connection with the Phulwarisharif case in Bihar, where an operative was arrested under a document titled “India 2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India”. In Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorist Squad disclosed that between 2017 and 2025, at least 142 sleeper modules were dismantled—some tied to PFI-linked networks among other groups.

The enforcement machinery is now placing increased emphasis on financial intelligence, registration of non-governmental organisations, scrutiny of student bodies and tracking of political candidatures with suspicious links. One investigative official said the focus is also on “monitoring transitions where PFI-trained individuals shift into social advocacy or student leadership positions with ideological allegiance unbroken”.

Nevertheless, legal experts stress that proving membership of a banned organisation via such indirect entry poses challenges under Indian law. The burden of proof under UAPA remains steep: linkages must be established between activity, intent and organisational direction. One lawyer said: “In cases where an individual is simply part of a social group, unless you can show direction from the banned outfit, conviction under UAPA becomes legally tenuous.”