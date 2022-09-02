The escalating friction between Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party spiked with VK Saxena accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “diversionary tactics and false accusations”. Caught in a tussle over the excise policy, AAP had accused the Lieutenant Governor of being involved in corruption during demonetisation.

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations,” read a short statement tweeted by the LG.

Saxena, who has already promised a defamation suit against AAP leaders, said he would not be surprised if “more such baseless personal attacks” were made on him and his family in the coming days”.

— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

The LG, AAP alleged, had changed banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore as the chairman of a government Khadi body.

The relation between AAP and the Lieutenant Governor, who took charge in May, had started on a stormy note, with Saxena refusing to give clearance for the Singapore visit to Mr Kejriwal.

It hit a new low after Saxena sought a report from state officials on the excise policy, denounced it and gave clearance for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

AAP hit back, accusing Saxena of corruption during his tenure as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission and demanded a CBI probe into it.

AAP leaders claimed that Rs 22 lakh got exchanged in the Khadi’s Delhi branch alone and calculated that the scam could involve Rs 1400 crore as there are 7,000 branches across the country.

Saxena today underscored that he cannot be stopped from discharging his duties.

“He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” he said in the statement.