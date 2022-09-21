Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday continued his tirade on the ruling BJP at the Centre and alleged that it was spreading hatred among the people of the country, resulting in foreign powers occupying the Indian territory.

Addressing a massive crowd at the Ernakulam district border where the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ concluded for the day, Gandhi said those who spread hatred and create division in the society will be forgotten.

He claimed that the division created in the society has weakened the country, resulting in China’s occupation of our territory.

“Our opponents outside can see what is going on in India. They can see that India is divided, full of hatred and clearly see the arrogance of the leadership. Today, for the first time we are in a situation where the Chinese have occupied thousands of kilometers of our land,” Gandhi said.

He said even though the Army has admitted that the Chinese troops have occupied the Indian land, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly denied it.

“Our Prime Minister has said publicly that no one has entered. Our army has said that they have entered, but our PM denied. But the Chinese are sitting on Indian land of the size of New Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The anger, hatred and the arrogance spread in this country has resulted in consequences, including unemployment and high prices of essential items.

“Would our social reformers including Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swamikal and Mahatma Ayyankali approve of such violence that is happening in our country these days?” he asked.

He said the speeches of those who lead the country today are filled with hatred and anger and “you will not find a single speech where they would preach affection, love or humility”.

“They do not speak with humility, they speak with utmost arrogance. and they spread hatred and anger. No country can succeed if it’s full of hatred or arrogance. India has never been successful when it is full of anger and hate. India has never failed when it was full of love and affection.”