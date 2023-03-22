India’s High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami while summarizing the situation in Punjab, on Wednesday said “there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media”.

The Indian High Commissioner was talking about the law enforcement action against Waris Punjab De.

“The situation for travel is normal and visitors including from the UK are safe. Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media,” Mr Doraiswami said in a video address released by the Indian High Commission in London.

It was reported on Saturday that mobile Internet services have been suspended in several districts of Punjab, state police said after launching an operation to arrest the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal’s close aide- Lovepreet Toofan.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK said: “The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what it is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation.”

The High Commissioner said that on March 18, Punjab police launched an operation against elements of Waris Punjab De against whom criminal cases have been recorded. Particularly against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this organisation and some other elements.