Wed 29 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

INDIA bloc manifesto for Bihar election released on October 28, 2025 has pledged to take the state out of its current plight under NDA rule, and promised for a fair new Bihar with social and economic justice for all its citizens. The current plight, as diagnosed by the INDIA Gathbandhan’s Sankalp Patra 2025, is that the NDA government has done injustice to the expectation of the common people and governance failed in everything, such as education, health, agriculture, law and order, employment, migration, corruption, price rise, flood or famine. Democratic institutions are weakened, and there is of transparency, responsibility and accountability. It also talks about widening inequality and rise in suppression and exploitation of Dalits, OBCs, EBCs, women, and minorities.

After this diagnosis of the current plight of Bihar, the INDIA bloc manifesto says the state government led by CM Nitish Kumar has neither will nor an effective plan to rescue the state from its current plight. A conspiracy has been hatched to deprived the poor and downtrodden of their rights and government support just by snatching their right to vote.

The manifesto promises to not only to rescue the people of Bihar from such a plight but also create a happy New Bihar, with economic and social justice to all. It emphasized that the manifesto is not only an election document, but our concrete historical commitment.

Economic contents have dominated the manifesto, thought the social justice has been emphasized. The highlights of the manifesto begin with a promise to bring a legislation ensuring one government job from every family within 20 days of formation of the INDIA bloc government, and the process of appointment will be started within 20 months. It shows that unemployment has emerged as the top issue in the Bihar election.

For students appearing in the competitive examinations for job, INDIA bloc has promised that fees for submission of forms and examination will be done away with. Not only that, the candidates will be provided free transport to and from the examination centres. Actions will be taken to stop paper leaks and other irregularities in appointments. For jobs in Bihar, a domicile policy will be brought to ensure that people of the state get priority in job in the state.

Long standing issue of Jivika Didis (community mobilisers) has also been addressed, who have been demanding recognition for their service and giving them status of government employees. INDIA bloc has promised them not only the status of government employee but also a salary of Rs30,000 per month.

The manifesto has also promised contract workers and those who are working as outsourced personnels to be regularized.

To generate new jobs, the manifesto has promised overall development of all industrial sectors and activities in the state. It includes creation of educational and skill hubs.

To address the woes of government employees, INDIA bloc has promised implementation of the Old Pension Scheme. Under social security pension, the old and the widows will be given economic assistance of Rs1500 per month, which will be increased by Rs200 every year. Physically challenged people are promised a pension of Rs3000 per month.

For MGNREGA workers, the manifesto has promised an increase in wages from the current Rs255 to Rs300, and the number of days for job will be increased from current 100 to 200 days. The state government will press upon the Centre to increase the MGNREGA wages to Rs400.

The manifesto promised a separate Labour Census for Bihar, so that every worker be brought under social security coverage, including the migrant Bihari workers across the country.

Under the Mai-Bahin Maan Yojna, it promised that the women will be given Rs2,500 per month from December 1, 2025 as economic assistance, that is Rs30,000 yearly. Mothers will be provided with house, foodgrains, and income, while daughters will be given economic benefits, education and training.

Every family will be given 200 units of electricity free.

The manifesto has promised a legislation to regulate the interest rates charged by microfinance companies. Women will be protected from exploitation by the agents of the companies during loan recovery.

Women’s colleges will be established in every sub-division of the state. In 136 development blocs where there are no degree college, their government will open one. Teachers and health workers will be transferred and posted under 70 km of their homes, for which government will frame a policy. All the affiliated colleges without financial support, will be given financial support and all teachers and staff will be given salaries and allowances as are given in the government colleges.

For farmers, the manifesto promises legal guarantee for MSP on all their crops. Mandi and Market Committee system will be revived. Mandis will be opened in all subdivisions and blocks, and APMC Act will be implemented.

Every citizen will be provided a health insurance worth Rs25 lakh. District hospitals will be upgraded, and super specialty will be made available in every district and medical colleges. For state government employees, a system will be put in place similar to CGHS available for central government employees.

Government will bring a legislation against atrocity towards extremely backward classes. The government will support 200 ST/SC students for education in foreign countries. To increase reservation quota from the current 50 per cent, the government will send the legislation to the Centre. Reservation for extremely backward classes in panchayats and municipal Bodies will be increased from 20 to 30 per cent and for SC from 16 to 20 per cent. Reservation quota will also be appropriately enhanced for STs.

To improve law and order situation in the state, the INDIA bloc manifesto has promised accountability for police officials. The constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected. The amended Waqf law will not be implemented, and management of Baudha Temples at Gaya will be handed over to Buddhists.

As for the Panchayat representatives, their honorariums will be doubled, will be given pension, and insurance coverage worth Rs50 lakh. PDS shopkeepers will be given honourarium. Barbers, potters, carpenters, ironsmiths, shoemakers, garland-makers etc., communities will be given interest free loans of Rs5 lakh for five years. (IPA Service)