The Rajasthan government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line and enrolled in the Ujjwala scheme, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today in a big ticket announcement ahead of next year’s assembly elections. The Chief Minister made the announcement in presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in an implicit criticism of the BJP, saying it will provide 12 cylinders a year to each of these families at less than half price.

“I’m prepping for the budget next month… Right now, I want to say only one thing. Under the Ujjwala Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the poor with LPG connections… But the cylinder remains empty, because the (cylinder) rates are now between Rs 400 and Rs 1,040,” Gehlot said.

“I would like to say that we will provide 12 cylinders a year for those who are poor and under the Ujjwala scheme, at Rs 500 each,” Gehlot added.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan next year and the Congress is going all out for a second consecutive term in the state. But more than governance, the party has drawn eyeballs for its infighting.

With inputs from NDTV