A string of bold assertions from Rahul Gandhi has unleashed escalating political tension in Bihar as the state’s assembly elections loom. At a campaign rally in Muzaffarpur, he claimed that Narendra Modi would “dance” on stage if asked in exchange for votes and charged that Nitish Kumar is merely a “face” while his alliance partner holds the remote control. Those remarks drew rapid condemnation from the ruling coalition, with the Bharatiya Janata Party branding them “insulting” to voters and reaffirming Nitish Kumar’s leadership ahead of voting starting on November 6.

Gandhi’s commentary formed a central pillar of the opposition’s campaign frame under the Mahagathbandhan banner, which includes the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. On the same stage, he reiterated a long-standing allegation of “vote chori” by the BJP, citing prior claims around state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. He further derided a ceremonial Chhath Puja setup in Delhi as a “drama” staged for election optics, saying that Modi’s dip in the Yamuna or nearby pond was no more than theatre.

The BJP responded swiftly and forcefully. Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Gandhi’s comments those of a “local goon” while accusing him of mocking those who voted for Modi. Meanwhile BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that Nitish Kumar “was, is and will be” Chief Minister if the NDA returns to power, dismissing opposition speculation about a leadership change.

Within the Mahagathbandhan, the rhetoric over leadership and strategy has become sharper. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, declared as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, accused the ruling coalition of undermining social justice and said that Bihar’s government operated under BJP remote control. At the same time he moved to quell internal rumours of discord, insisting that the alliance remained cohesive despite mounting external pressure.

Electoral dynamics in Bihar add a layer of urgency to the verbal sparring. With 243 assembly seats at stake and a two-phase poll schedule beginning November 6, the battle pits the ruling National Democratic Alliance — comprising BJP, JD, LJP, HAM and others — against the opposition Grand Alliance. Seat-sharing tensions within the NDA also surfaced, with JD reportedly asking for one more seat than the BJP in the state.

Campaign strategy has thus shifted into high gear. Gandhi’s “dance” remark and “remote control” allegation have been calibrated to shape voters’ perceptions of the BJP-JD alliance as manipulative and out of touch. Analysts suggest this offensive aims to galvanise backward-class and youth voters who have shown rising discontent in previous cycles. By targeting performance claims and democratic credentials, Gandhi underscores the opposition’s narrative of a governing coalition lacking legitimacy.

Conversely the NDA has emphasised continuity, governance record and leadership stability. Prasad’s statement reaffirmed Nitish Kumar’s Chief Ministerial face, and several campaigners invoked development credentials and law-and-order improvements to undermine the opposition’s moral high ground. BJP leaders described Gandhi’s rhetoric as insulting to the electorate and a diversion from developmental issues.

The polarisation around personal attacks and ideological framing now risks overshadowing policy debates. Key issues such as unemployment, rural distress, and local governance remain but receive less airtime as campaign battleground shifts to character and trust. Observers warn that the escalation in tone may alienate moderate voters who seek substantive discussion of state welfare rather than theatrics.