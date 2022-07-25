Droupadi Murmu took oath to head the highest constitutional post of the country at 10:15 am, followed by a 21-gun salute. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her.

The President-elect visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, early in the day and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation.

Before the oath ceremony, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, MPs and principal civil and military officers attended the oath ceremony.

On Sunday, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner for President-elect Murmu, Vice President Naidu, PM Modi and the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Odisha’s Rairangpur, the hometown of Murmu, has been in a celebratory mood since Thursday. People in her village have lined up events to celebrate her oath ceremony.

She was the first woman to be sworn in as Jharkhand Governor in 2015.

A two-time BJP MLA from Odisha, Murmu was a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with BJP’s support. She has diverse administrative experience having handled ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries and animal husbandry in the Odisha government.

