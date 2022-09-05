Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger, who died in a car accident on Sunday, were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary investigation, police sources have said.

Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were sitting in the back seats when the car hit the road divider at Charoti area of Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai at around 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Prima facie, it appears the driver lost control due to overspeeding which led to the accident, sources added.

Along with Mistry, Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were present in the car. They were travelling from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai and Anahita Pandole was driving the car.