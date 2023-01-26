The K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana lost the latest round against the Governor on the Republic Day parade in court today. The High Court has ordered that a full-fledged parade for the Republic Day be held at the regular parade ground in Hyderabad, in place of the curtailed celebrations at the Raj Bhavan that the government wanted.

The state had initially scrapped the customary parade for a second year citing Covid. When a programme was organised at the Raj Bhavan, the government had directed it to be curtailed.

It would have made this year the second in a row when despite the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions, the Governor was unable to inspect the state police’s ceremonial parade and receive the guard of honour at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

This morning, a petition was filed in the High Court, contending that the government was violating the Central circular to hold the Republic Day Parade, which was skipped by some states for two years on account of the pandemic.

This time, the Central circular directed that full-fledged celebrations be organised involving students, in all the states.

The government is yet to respond to the High Court’s order.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took charge in 2019, but her relation with the state government have been strained for over two years now in what appears to be a pattern in opposition-ruled states.

Last year, the Governor had hoisted the flag at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day, after the government said due to Covid protocols, the event cannot be conducted at the Parade Ground.

The tradition to send out a speech for the Governor to read also appears to have been broken this year. Reports say no speech has been sent, even though the Governor’s office reached out to the state government.

The Governor is said to be upset at the developments.

Breaking with another tradition, the Governor will not give the customary joint address to both houses of legislature at the beginning of the budget session on Feb 3.

Recently in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi had deviated from the speech approved by the government and that had turned into a huge public showdown.

Wth inputs from NDTV