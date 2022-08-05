Ahead of Congress’ protest against rising prices, MP Rahul Gandhi said that India is witnessing the ‘death of democracy’. Congress will today hold protests over rising prices, unemployment and GST hike.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will take part in “PM House gherao” while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” from Parliament, the party said in a statement.
The administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march. Citing the restrictions, Delhi police has denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital.
Ahead of the protest, Rahul Gandhi said, “We’re witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up.”
The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi.
Delhi police say special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.
