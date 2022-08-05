Ahead of Congress’ protest against rising prices, MP Rahul Gandhi said that India is witnessing the ‘death of democracy’. Congress will today hold protests over rising prices, unemployment and GST hike.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will take part in “PM House gherao” while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” from Parliament, the party said in a statement.