Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled a clear pivot in foreign-policy strategy by deepening partnerships with countries such as India while framing ties with the United States as increasingly transactional and provisional. Carney’s remarks reflect Ottawa’s efforts to diversify commercial and diplomatic links as Ottawa presses forward in the Asia-Pacific region and seeks to reduce dependency on the US market.

Carney met with Narendra Modi during the 2025 G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, where they reaffirmed enduring people-to-people connections, explored bilateral commerce and energy-transition cooperation, and agreed to appoint high commissioners to restore full diplomatic channels between their governments. The outreach follows a period of fraught ties between Canada and India, triggered by Canadian allegations of foreign interference and expulsions of diplomats by both sides.

On the US front, Carney has warned that Canada will not accept economic terms that fail to serve its national interests. While he stated willingness to resume talks with US President Donald Trump, he confirmed that US-Canada negotiations collapsed after Washington cut off engagement. Canada has also introduced tariff-rate quotas on steel and aluminium imports from non-free-trade partners and upgraded procurement rules to safeguard domestic industries.

Economists observe that Canada remains highly exposed to US trade flows—nearly three-quarters of its merchandise exports head south—and thus the ambition to diversify comes with structural constraints. Nonetheless, Carney’s government has launched a broader Indo-Pacific strategy to cultivate ties across Asia, emphasising clean energy, supply-chain resilience and shared values of the rules-based order.

Canada’s recent diplomatic realignment carries implications for India. Having invited India to the June summit and underscored that “India must be at the table”, Carney signalled intent to elevate bilateral engagement across trade, technology, and development partnerships. Analysts view this as an opportunity for India-Canada relations to shift away from the dominant security-and-immigration-focused lens and towards a more comprehensive commercial agenda—albeit still subject to outstanding issues such as sovereignty, extradition and governance.

Yet the agenda is far from unchallenged. Carney’s overtures to India prompted criticism from Sikh community organisations, which viewed the invitation to restart normal ties as undermining Canadian values given the unresolved murder investigation of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. Meanwhile, Canada’s efforts to pivot away from the US face practical barriers such as supply-chain dependencies, currency exposure and institutional inertia. As one policy brief noted, Canada is locked into trading relations with its southern neighbour in a way few other industrialised states are.

Carney has framed the new trade policy as safeguarding Canadian sovereignty: “We will never, in any shape or form, be part of the US,” he declared. At the same time, he emphasised openness to working with Washington where alignment exists. That dual stance illustrates Ottawa’s delicate balancing act: maintaining economic ties with its largest trading partner, while cultivating broader global partnerships.

Observers point to the pragmatic calculus behind Canada’s outreach. Carney’s background as a central banker and crisis-management specialist signals a leadership style oriented towards structural reform and resilience. From perceived risks in trans-Pacific supply-chains to geopolitical shifts in Asia, Canada’s repositioning appears tailored to a world where trade and security fault-lines are evolving rapidly.

Industry executives note that the India-Canada engagements offer concrete openings in sectors such as clean hydrogen, critical-minerals supply and digital services. Yet they caution that the scale of breakthrough will depend on how quickly bilateral frameworks—such as a potential comprehensive economic partnership agreement—are negotiated, and how back-office regulatory alignment is achieved.

Diplomatic watchers suggest Canada’s strategy will be tested in the coming months. If Canada continues to diversify its trade portfolio and deepen alliances beyond North America, the repositioning could provide a hedge against unilateral US policy surprises. However, any meaningful shift will require sustained investment, institutional reform and credible delivery on new trade partnerships.