The alliance led by the Mahagathbandhan has mapped out a leadership structure that aims to offer three deputy chief minister appointments if it assumes office in the state. The pact, projecting Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal as its chief ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party as one of the deputies, said the other posts would go to leaders drawn from the Muslim and Dalit communities. Mr Yadav described the move as part of the alliance’s ideological commitment to inclusive governance.

Mr Sahani, widely known by the moniker “Son of Mallah”, was confirmed as the deputy CM face by the Mahagathbandhan partners on 23 October, marking a shift from his earlier alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His elevation signals the alliance’s intent to extend its reach into more fragmented community groupings far beyond traditional power bases. His selection follows calculations that the Mallah-Nishad communities, reckoned to form around nine per cent of the electorate, could swing marginal contests.

The three-deputy formula is intended to send a symbolic and practical message: the Mahagathbandhan aims to break out of the perception of a narrow caste axis and spread power across multiple communities. Senior leaders of the alliance say the additional deputies would come from the Dalit and Muslim communities, though specific names remain undecided at this stage. Political analysts note the move may help the alliance broaden its social coalition in a state where caste arithmetic commands strategic significance.

While the proposal is emotionally charged and laden with symbolism, it also carries substantive operational implications. The process of selecting and giving portfolios to three deputies will raise questions about hierarchy, responsibilities and consensus within the coalition. Some party insiders caution that if poorly managed, the initiative may sow internal friction or dilute the authority of the chief minister’s office. Critics of the alliance argue the announcement may be a tactical device to pressurise rivals rather than an earnest commitment.

Historically, the state has operated with one or two deputy chief ministers at a time; the prospect of three is relatively novel and reflects both political ambition and institutional experimentation. The Mahagathbandhan released its election manifesto under the banner “Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran”, promising to enact broad-based social welfare measures within twenty days of forming government. That document also underscores the alliance’s attempt to shift the narrative from its dominance in Yadav-OBC demographics to a more plural configuration.

Mr Sahani’s path into mainstream politics is illustrative of the changing dynamic. Hailing from a fisherman family in the Supaul district, he carved a career that included work in Mumbai’s film-set industry before launching the VIP in 2018. His alliance with the Mahagathbandhan comes after aborted ties with the BJP and a spell in government as minister of animal husbandry and fisheries. Observers say his candidacy is designed to draw votes from the Mallah-Nishad bloc and reinvigorate the party’s electoral geography along the Ganga-Seemanchal belt.