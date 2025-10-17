Fri 17 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Rahil Nora Chopra

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar kicked off his election campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Darbhanga and Samastipur, reminding people of the conditions that existed in the state before he came to power in 2005. Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in Patna on Thursday, said that the NDA allies would fight the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of JD-U chief Nitish Kumar, and a decision on who would head the next government would be taken by the elected legislators after the polls. However, it is widely believed that the BJP, a long-time junior ally of the JDU in Bihar, was aspiring to have its own chief minister installed in the traditionally Mandal politics-dominated state. The BJP has never had a chief minister in Bihar. The JDU has announced candidates for all 101 seats allocated to it under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar. The BJP’s imprint was evident in Nitish’s list, the JDU fielded only four Muslim candidates this time, less than half of the 10 it had nominated in the previous election. This time, the JDU has concentrated on its traditional social base, fielding 37 OBCs, 22 Extremely Backward Classes and an equal number of upper-caste candidates. The BJP, contesting an equal number of 101 seats, has not given a ticket to a single Muslim candidate.

NEW RUPTURES EMERGE IN NC-CONGRESS TIES OVER RAJYA SABHA SEATS

Amid fresh strains in the National Conference-Congress alliance, the Congress leadership displayed displeasure over the ruling NC’s decision not to offer them a safe seat for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, as four NC candidates filed their nomination papers in Srinagar. J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra has accused NC of disregarding alliance principles and betraying its commitment to a Rajya Sabha seat. The Congress has six MLAs and the National Conference 41. Currently, the total strength of assembly is 88, making 45 the majority mark. Two seats are vacant. The National Conference has 41 members and enjoys the support of five Independents and one CPM MLA. So there is no threat to the government even if the Congress pulls out of the alliance. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference is expected to get three seats comfortably based on their strength in the House. A stiff contest is expected on one seat with the BJP, though the opposition party is confident of victory. Now the Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are demanding to end the alliance with NC. The Congress is also mulling going solo in the upcoming bypolls to two J&K Assembly constituencies if the ruling party refuses to concede at least one of the two seats to it. The by-polls for two J&K Assembly seats – Budgam (in Kashmir) and Nagrota (in Jammu) –would be held on November 11.

CONGRESS MUM ON RAJ THACKERAY POSSIBLY JOINING MAHA VIKAS AGHADI

Amid back-to-back meetings between the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj over the seat-sharing for the crucial local body elections in Maharashtra, the Congress has not spelt out its stand over the possible entry of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to the Opposition front Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which will be contesting the polls as an alliance against the BJP-led Mahayuti. But speculation is rife that MNS president Raj Thackeray may indeed join the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra. His cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is said to have initiated preliminary discussions with the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) for a possible alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has confirmed that discussions are underway with senior Congress leaders to explore the inclusion of Raj Thackeray and the MNS in the MVA. However, the Congress has chosen not to speak on the issue in view of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the MVA and its smaller allies have demanded that local body elections in Maharashtra be postponed until the voter list reported to contain lakhs of errors is thoroughly corrected. A delegation of senior Opposition leaders met with Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam to raise concerns about discrepancies in the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming local body polls. They also flagged other issues, including the demand for use of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines in these elections. The delegation included Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

OWAISI-AAZAD-MAURYA ALLIANCE SPELLS TROUBLE FOR MAHAGATHBANDHAN

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM forged an electoral alliance with Chandrashekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Swami Prasad Maurya’s Apni Janata Party (AJP), looking to emerge as a third front in the state. The AIMIM will contest 35 assembly seats, Azad Samaj Party 25, and the Apni Janata Party four seats. The alliance will contest seats across over a dozen districts, including key constituencies in the Seemanchal region, such as Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Gaya, Motihari, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Siwan, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Vaishali, and Gopalganj. Most of these constituencies, currently held by Mahagathbandhan legislators, have significant Muslim populations, which AIMIM sees as crucial to its electoral strategy. While the party faces accusations of splitting secular votes to benefit the BJP, Owaisi has consistently rejected such claims, criticising the RJD, JD(U), and Congress for neglecting Muslim interests.

MAYAWATI HOLDS BIG MEETING TO ENTHUSE BSP CADRES, LEADERS

Ahead of the 2026 panchayat elections and 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati held a meeting with over 600 party workers on Thursday and instructed the senior leaders to work at grassroot level, consolidating support from various communities, including Muslims, OBCs, Dalits, and Brahmins, through its ‘bhaichara committees’. Upbeat over the success of BSP rally in state capital, Mayawati took a jibe at Samajwadi Party, saying that the rally had deflated the SP’s PDA narrative. At the meeting, the BSP finalised an action plan under “Bahujan Mission 2027”, which will involve village-to-village outreach campaigns across the state. (IPA Service)