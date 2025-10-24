Fri 24 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Tirthankar Mitra

Never losing an opportunity of describing itself as “a party with a difference”, BJP leadership in Bihar has travelled the same path as the political outfits it seeks to distance itself from after it fielded Maithili Thakur at Alinagar Assembly seat. Thus, it has set aside the claims of veterans by opting for Thakur, a singer, whose voice is one of the most recognisable in the digital age.

The BJP nominee’s appeal is stated to cut across political ideologies and vote banks at this assembly segment in Darbhanga district. For almost a decade now Thakur has been singing the stories and songs of Maithilanchal.

One of the youngest candidates in the Bihar polls, she is a household name in north and central India. Her fan following is reported to be the most formidable in Bihar.

Earmarking Thakur as the saffron camp candidate, the BJP leadership has played its cards right. Veterans may sulk and in the event of her being elected, will have to be silent.

In 2020 elections, Mishri Lal Yadav of Vikasheel Insaan Party emerged victorious at Alinagar. He defeated RJD’s Binod Mishra Yadav by a slim margin of 2000 votes.

He later joined BJP but was disqualified in May this year after being convicted in an assault case. He resigned from BJP calling it “anti-Dalit”.

Popular though she is, Thakur has a tough task ahead in the coming days. It will not be a cakewalk as Yadav won by a narrow victory margin.

Moreover, RJD remains a formidable rival. It has its traditional support base.

Gopal Jee Thakur, BJP MP from Darbhanga had a lead of only 9842 votes from Alinagar in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But it is not quite an uphill task for the BJP candidate in the 2025 assembly polls.

But the electoral advantages in Maithili Thakur’s favour are to her own credit. The BJP leadership has to grin and bear the fact that its much-vaunted poll machinery has to play second fiddle to Thakur and the songs she sings.

Alinagar is an overwhelmingly rural constituency. The BJP candidate’s songs are indeed music to the ears of the voters whose support she seeks.

There are quite a few stars and star campaigners in Bihar Assembly elections. Actor Khesari Lal Yadav has been fielded as a candidate in Chapra by the RJD.

The BJP has popular personalities like Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirhua’ as some of its star campaigners. But Thakur has made her presence felt among them, thanks to her outreach as a renowned singer.

The songs are mainly rooted in Hindi, Maithili Bhojpuri and Sufi traditions. Acknowledging the appeal of the party is less than of an individual, a BJP senior leader felt that the saffron camp aims to utilise Thakur’s popularity among Alinagar voters.

The appeal of Thakur’s songs is likely to touch the common man. It sticks to its folk roots and stays away from leud innuendo-based lyrics marking many Bhojpuri songs.

She grew up listening to the songs hummed by her grandmother. Thakur imbibed lessons in Indian classical music from her father, Ramesh Thakur.

The BJP candidate projects the picture of a girl next door. She is seen sitting with her two brothers on bed next to a harmonium and the trophies she has won.

Indeed, she is a symbol of regional pride. In 2023, she was chosen by Election Commission as the brand ambassador of Madhubani.

Another feather in her cap was being chosen for the cultural ambassador award by Union government last year. Thakur is known for singing traditional ‘sohars’, Bhojpuri nirgun geet, Ram Seeta Vivah geet, bhajans, Chaat geet, horis and semi classical kajris.

She also sings Ram Bhajan videos. It was released on YouTube during Ram Mandir consecration and is likely to played by BJP in different constituencies to mop up Hindu votes.

Born in Uren in Madhubani’s Benipatti, two hours from Alnagar, the BJP nominee is not a local girl. She moved to Delhi when she was eight but her songs all belong to the region of Bihar whose culture and tradition she inherits and depict in her songs.

Her father ascribes their shifting base to attack on higher caste during the RJD tenure. It is a card that can draw quite a few sympathy votes for her in this election riddled by caste politics. (IPA Service)