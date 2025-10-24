Fri 24 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

Rabindra Nath Sinha

KOLKATA: In Assam too, like in Manipur, citizens’ outfits, which are more popular under the generic description of civil society organizations, are increasing playing an important role in creating public awareness and demanding justice from the authorities on issues over which people react strongly and express doubts over official versions. Assam Nagarik Sanmilian, a citizens’ forum, which has nearly 25 branch outfits in the districts and, therefore, qualifies to call itself a conglomerate, has lately succeeded in escalating citizens’ concerns about the sudden demise under dubious circumstances of local highly popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg. The abrupt arrest under the stringent National Security Act of Ladakh’s highly revered environmentalist, innovator, educator and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk too has been strongly condemned by Assam Nagarik Sanmilan.

The activity of this organization, headquartered in Guwahati, is overseen and guided by eminent persons who include Hiren Gohain who is known for his extraordinary scholarship, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan who is an Independent member of Rajya Sabha and a former scribe, Harekrishna Deka, who is a former DGP of Assam Police and also a well-known literary figure [ recipient of Sahitya Academy and Katha awards], Abdul Mannan, an ex-professor at the Guwahati University, Shantanu Borthakur, an advocate of repute and Paresh Malakar, a commentator who is associated with Anwesha to which goes the credit of spreading reading habit, in general and among tea tribe children, in particular. The respect that it commands among the general public is attributable to the composition of the organisation’s management team, informed quarters told IPA.

In the condemnation note issued by the outfit, it observed: “… the greatest irony of Zubeen’s life was that a talent so brilliant and a cultural treasure like him was constantly surrounded by a powerful circle of decadent values and self-serving interests. A clique of … profiteers always encircled him. Due to their negligence and indifference, we have lost a gem like Zubeen prematurely, …. in a foreign land. We demand an impartial investigation …. This investigation committee should include an honest and fearless former DGP, a high court judge, a crime investigation expert and a high court advocate. Only an inquiry conducted by individuals free from government influence will bring all the facts …… to light. Otherwise, for the people of Assam, Zubeen’s sudden and untimely passing will remain an eternal mystery”.

The 52-year-old singer drowned in Singapore on September 19 and the initial autopsy conducted by the Singapore authorities and their death certificate ascribed the death to drowning. Asked by IPA whether Assam Nagarik Sanmilan right now has any plan for an agitation to realize the demands it has listed, Malakar said: “No; but we are keeping track of the evolving situation”.

The celebrated singer-composer’s death in a foreign land under mysterious circumstances has ever since been the reason for what looks like a war of words between the state government headed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma which has been assuring people of a fair probe by the special Investigation team and other outfits of politicians, students and civil society organizations which have expressed doubts and suggested how the state government should proceed. The latest to join the issue is the All Assam Students’ Union (Aasu), which has been holding rallies in recent days demanding justice for the icon. Referring to ‘Nyay Yatra’ bring organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Aasu president Utpal Sarma said on October 23, Thursday: “They speak of double-engine government; a party in power is hitting the streets to seek justice! They should answer two questions: Whom are they protesting against? And from whom are they seeking justice?”

Referring to the actions taken against Sonam Wangchuk on what Assam Nagarik Sanmilan considers are frivolous charges of deliberately inciting passion and creating law and order issues, the organization has said the BJP-led government at the Centre is, by its irrational methods, revealing a “troubling disregard for the aspirations of people in India’s peripheral regions. The sooner we realize this is better for us”.

Ever since the intervention in the course of 2019, the BJP-led Union government has been making promises in regard to the Sixth Schedule status (this was part of BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto). The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have been steadfastly demanding statehood for Ladakh, creation of Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil and setting up of a public service commission. But, the ministry of home affairs, which is de facto in command, has been ignoring people’s demand and its own commitments. Over five years have passed since the intervention. Assam Nagarik Sanmilan has demanded Wangchuk’s immediate release [He was detained on September 26 two days after protests turned violent. NSA was applied and he was shifted 1,600 km away to Jodhpur jail). This despite the fact he always spoke against violence as a means of realizing demands. (IPA Service)