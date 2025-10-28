A sweeping administrative reshuffle in West Bengal saw the state government reassign more than 500 senior officials on 24 October, just hours before the Election Commission of India announced a pan-India Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls that includes the state. The transfer orders, covering 67 Indian Administrative Service officers and around 460 West Bengal Civil Service officers, were uploaded in two tranches—initially before the EC’s briefing, followed by a second set after the announcement.

The timing and scale of the reassignments—claims of 527 officers moved in one day—have triggered scrutiny. Critics allege the mass transfers could be aimed at influencing the imminent SIR process or pre-empting the EC’s oversight. A senior retired bureaucrat noted that posts such as District Magistrates double as district electoral registration officers under the EC’s framework once SIR is underway, making their reassignment particularly significant.

Officials defending the move termed it “routine”, citing a periodic administrative review. However, legal experts point out that once the EC formally notifies the SIR exercise, which places key electoral duties under the EC’s control via Article 324 of the Constitution, transfers of officials directly involved become legally complex. The sheer number—14 DMs among those shifted—and the lateness of the timings have amplified those concerns.

According to state-government orders, 14 districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Purulia, Darjeeling, Malda, Birbhum, Jhargram and East Midnapore, received new DMs as part of this reshuffle. Many of the officers had already been serving in their posts for between two and a half and four years—exceeding the three-year span commonly adhered to in election-related roles. The EC had previously flagged the need for senior officials, of sub-divisional magistrate rank or equivalent, to be appointed as Electoral Registration Officers across all 294 assembly constituencies in the state, citing deviations from norms.

The EC’s SIR announcement indicates that the exercise will apply in West Bengal along with other states and Union Territories, with dates set from 4 November to 4 December, draft rolls to be published on 9 December and final revision by 7 February 2026. The goal of the SIR is to overhaul voter lists, remove duplicate and ineligible entries and bolster roll integrity ahead of the state poll expected early in 2026. In preparation, the EC has reported that about 3.48 crore names in West Bengal—roughly 44.7 per cent of the electorate—have already been uploaded to its portal and matched against prior SIR data from 2002.

Opposition parties in the state have registered formal complaints, with the Bharatiya Janata Party characterising the transfers as a “last-minute bulk move” intended to hamper the revision process. The state’s ruling party, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has rebuffed these claims, saying the shuffle reflected administrative necessity and policy continuity rather than electoral manoeuvring.

Observers say the shake-up must be viewed against the urgency of the SIR exercise. Given the training of nearly 80,000 booth-level officers across the state and the deadline pressures embedded in the EC’s schedule, the government confronts a narrow window for administrative transitions. Officials acknowledge that the EC had “feelers” of dissatisfaction regarding the pace of SIR preparedness in some districts, prompting the sudden mobilisation of personnel.