The Election Commission of India has initiated a sweeping special intensive revision of electoral rolls across twelve states and union territories, placing over 51 crore voters under scrutiny and setting a completion deadline of 7 February 2026 for the final list. This exercise, described by the Commission as a vital step to remove duplicate, deceased or ineligible entries, has triggered sharp political fault-lines with major parties offering starkly divergent interpretations of its purpose, timing and impact.

Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar asserted that the exercise is a “mandate to uphold electoral integrity” rather than a partisan manoeuvre. He posed the question of whether the Commission should allow “dead electors, fake voters, foreigners or those registered at multiple places” to remain on the rolls rather than act. Opposition parties have counter-argued that the scale, timing and methodology raise serious concerns about exclusion of valid voters, pointing to the uproar that preceded the announcement. The Commission’s decision to deploy booth-level officers for door-to-door enumeration and to allow online form submission where physical listing has not occurred reflects its ambition to complete the task by the early February deadline.

The political reactions have been intense. The All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal described the exercise as “an engineered deletion of legitimate voters” and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a disenfranchisement agenda ahead of the 2026 state polls. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee argued that the SIR process demands three to four years to complete and cannot be rushed into a matter of months. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam criticised the operation as “cutting the very roots of democracy,” while its ally the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the BJP in the state welcomed the effort, calling it a much-needed cleansing of the electoral rolls.

The Commission contends that the SIR initiative stems from data showing thousands of cases where voters hold multiple identity entries or continue to be listed in multiple constituencies. Officials say the challenge of dual-addresses, multiple voter-ID cards and unreported migrations have undercut the credibility of electoral rolls in several states. Under the 1950 Representation of the People Act and Article 324 of the Constitution, the Commission claims full authority to revise rolls without external permission, a point emphasised in its responses to legal challenges brought by advocacy groups.

However, questions linger about the methodology and fairness of the exercise: whether enumeration teams will adequately reach remote or mobile populations, how objections will be managed, and whether online submissions will address digital-divide gaps. Critics point to monsoon and festival-season disruptions in states like Bengal and Tamil Nadu as potential impediments to the stated 100-day completion target for those states. The Commission has acknowledged these logistical constraints but remains firm on its timeline.

Key electoral observers warn that the stakes extend beyond administrative housekeeping. With assembly elections scheduled next year in several SIR-affected states, the revision has become a site of intense political contestation. Analysts note that while the BJP welcomes the exercise as an opportunity to ensure only eligible voters participate, opposition parties see a risk of systematic disenfranchisement of marginalised groups, including migrants, minorities and mobile labour populations who may face higher hurdles in verification.

In parliament and regional assemblies, debate has focused on transparency of the process, adequacy of outreach to marginalised communities, and the safeguards against wrongful removals. Some former election officials and civil-society advocates argue that the drive should include extensive awareness campaigns, extended timelines and guaranteeing the right to object or be reinstated before any final list is locked.