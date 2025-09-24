A banner reading “I Love Muhammad” displayed during a Barawafat procession in Rawatpur, Kanpur, has sparked protests by Muslim communities across several Indian states, following the registration of a First Information Report alleging the display disturbed communal harmony. The backlash has played out through demonstrations, processions, and online activism in states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat.

The display of the slogan on 4 September during the Barawafat procession led Hindutva outfits to claim that the banner represented a “new tradition” not observed in previous years, arguing its placement violated accepted norms for religious processions. City police later registered an FIR naming around 25 youth—alongside unidentified persons—citing sections of law that prohibit introducing new symbols or elements into religious events and disturbing communal peace. The police clarified that the case did not accuse anyone merely for the banner’s message but for its use in an uncustomary location during the procession.

Following the FIR, protests erupted. In Kanpur’s Sharda Nagar, hundreds marched carrying “I Love Muhammad” placards, demanding withdrawal of the FIR. In Unnao, clashes erupted after a procession with similar banners; police reported stone-pelting and arrests. Protests also emerged in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Agra, Ahmedabad, Burhanpur, and parts of Jharkhand, among others. Many gathered after Jumu‘ah prayers, voicing grievances that expressing love for the Prophet had been treated as a punishable offense.

In Uttarakhand’s Kashipur, a procession declared “unauthorised” by police escalated into clashes. Officers attempted to stop the march in Ali Khan area; protesters, some reportedly armed with sticks, persisted. Vehicles were damaged, protesters and law enforcement exchanged force, and approximately 500 people are now named as accused in police filings.

Muslim leaders and activists have decried the FIR as legally unfounded and socially divisive. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted that stating “I Love Muhammad” is not a crime, challenging authorities to justify actions taken. In Bareilly, Jama Masjid’s Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam has encouraged display of “I Love Muhammad” posters on homes, framing it as a rightful expression of faith.

Authorities have defended their actions by pointing to regulations that ban “new customs” during religious processions, contending that the issue is not about belief but about maintaining public order. In Kanpur, police said the FIR targets violation of these norms rather than the message itself.

The controversy has not remained confined to street protests. Online platforms have seen the slogan trending as part of a broader campaign for religious expression; digital posts, banner images, and profiles bearing the phrase have proliferated. Rights-based groups are urging withdrawal of cases and decrying what they argue is suppression of constitutional freedoms.