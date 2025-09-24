United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested the Donald Trump administration might ease the 25 per cent tariff levied on India over its purchase of Russian oil, describing the measure as something they “hope we can fix”. Rubio made the comments in an interview with NBC’s Today show, urging European nations to strengthen sanctions on Russia and criticising them for what he called insufficient action.

Rubio explained that while the U. S. has enforced these tariffs, there is recognition in Washington that the policy may be revisited as part of broader diplomatic efforts. He emphasised that President Trump has “the ability to do more” and is evaluating further sanctions depending on how the conflict in Ukraine evolves. Rubio described Europe’s continued imports of large quantities of Russian oil and gas as “absurd”, especially given the calls for stronger punitive measures.

The additional tariff was imposed as a penalty on India’s energy dealings with Russia, increasing total import levies to about 50 per cent—among the highest the U. S. places on any trading partner. India has criticised the tariffs as unjustified and said its energy imports are driven by strategic and market considerations.

Marco Rubio’s remarks followed his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two discussed issues spanning trade, energy, defence and broader international concerns. Jaishankar later affirmed that both sides agreed on the importance of sustained engagement on priority areas.

Washington’s irritation with President Vladimir Putin’s conduct in Ukraine has been reiterated several times; Rubio said Trump remains deeply disappointed about the course of the conflict even after their August summit in Alaska. Rubio also noted that future penalties on Russia are under consideration, depending on how matters proceed.