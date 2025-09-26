A fresh ₹10,000 cash transfer to millions of women across Bihar has injected fresh urgency into the state’s electoral contest, with political analysts arguing it may eclipse caste and communal narratives in shaping voter behaviour.

Under the “Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana”, the state government has committed to deposit ₹10,000 into the bank accounts of one woman per family to kickstart self-employed ventures. In a later phase, based on performance, eligible beneficiaries will be able to access up to ₹2 lakh more to expand their businesses.

The state’s ruling alliance, led by Nitish Kumar and aligned with the BJP, hopes that extending this benefit to roughly 75 lakh women will reinforce its electoral edge. Opposition parties, primarily the RJD-Congress INDIA bloc, are countering with their own promises, notably monthly direct benefits and welfare schemes for women. Analysts say the gendered transfer push is meant not just to reward women voters but to recalibrate the weight of identity politics in Bihar.

Demographic modelling indicates that women now constitute nearly half of Bihar’s electorate. Psephologist Amitabh Tiwari remarked that in the 2020 election, women turnout overtook men in parts of north Bihar and had a determinate role in Nitish Kumar’s victory. He argues that the ₹10,000 grant could emerge as a potent “kingmaker” move.

While caste and religion have long been dominant axes of Bihar’s political arithmetic, the grant is designed to cut across those divisions. In contrast to programmes targeted to particular communities, a cash transfer to women aims to strike at a more universal appeal. Local implementation officials are already working to spread awareness and pre-empt enrollment bottlenecks. Support staff have been mobilised in rural and urban areas to help women file applications and navigate eligibility rules.

Opposition voices contend that promise-based allocations risk fiscal stress and may lack sustainability. The INDIA bloc’s counterproposal, “Mai-Behan Maan Yojana,” pledges a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to women in marginalised households, conditional on welfare status and poverty thresholds. Critics question how both sides will fund such guarantees and whether the cash incentives will convert into electoral loyalty.

Since 2010, women in Bihar have consistently outvoted men in assembly elections, a trend that parties view with keen interest. Analysts caution, however, that turnout alone does not guarantee uniform voting patterns—women too may split their vote based on local factors, family influence, or candidate appeal.

There are signs that this push may catalyse logistical strains. Some government portals and self-help group networks are grappling with the surge of applications. Rural banking infrastructure and internet access remain uneven, particularly in remote districts, risking delays and exclusion.

In parallel, Nitish Kumar’s government has rolled out complementary moves, including reservation policies and pension hikes targeted at women and vulnerable groups. Political operatives from both alliances are now prioritising door-to-door outreach to women in hamlets and wards, training organisers to make “beneficiary enrolment drives” a central feature of this election.

If the cash transfer scheme achieves high uptake and prompt delivery, it could tilt Bihar’s electoral balance in unexpected ways, potentially narrowing the room for traditional caste and alliance calculations to dominate the outcome.