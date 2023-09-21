The White House is “deeply concerned” about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Khalistani terrorist in British Columbia earlier this year and encourages India officials to cooperate in any investigation, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi’s agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in June.