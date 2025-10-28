Candidate lists for the forthcoming legislative assembly election in Bihar show a sharp mismatch between the proportion of Muslim candidates and the community’s share of the population. In the coalition led by the party of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, only four Muslim candidates were nominated out of 101 seats contested by the partner party, while the principal ally did not field any Muslim candidate. Across all parties the number of nominated Muslim candidates remains far below the expectation set by their approximate 17.7 per cent share of the state’s population.

Analysis of state electoral data indicates a downward trend in the fielding of Muslim candidates over subsequent elections. In 2020, the partner party had fielded 11 Muslim candidates and secured no wins from those, and in the current cycle the count has dropped to four nominations. The partner’s chief strategist acknowledged the figure but defended the strategy by citing the “winnability” of specific seats rather than strictly reflecting demographic proportions.

Opposition parties do not fare much better. One of the major regional parties, projected to contest around 143 seats, has so far announced only 18 Muslim candidates and faces criticism from community leaders for “tokenistic” representation. A smaller party aligned with the opposition has provided four tickets to Muslim nominees out of 70 contested seats and has been publicly criticised by its own senior leadership for insufficient inclusion. Meanwhile, a smaller emerging party claims to have already nominated 20 Muslim candidates, and possibly up to 40 by final list closure, positioning itself as the only one striving for proportional representation.

Electoral analysts suggest two overlapping factors at play. First, candidate selection continues to be driven primarily by established regional vote banks and longstanding caste-community alliances, rather than a strategy of demographic inclusivity. For decades the so-called Yadav–Muslim axis has been treated as a strong electoral bloc in Bihar. But recent commentary suggests this alliance may be weakening as younger Muslim voters make more individualised choices and voter behaviour in mixed constituencies becomes fluid. Second, parties appear to believe that Muslim candidates win only in majority-Muslim constituencies and may under-nominate them elsewhere to avoid “wasted” tickets. Critics argue this logic effectively confines Muslim representation to safe and limited zones, and thus narrows the community’s overall political footprint.

One senior community activist described the scenario as “not representation but imprisonment”, arguing that parties are confining Muslim candidates to specific regions where even a win would not shift the balance of power significantly. Another analyst pointed out that while Muslims account for roughly one in six of the state’s population, the number of tickets allocated to them across major parties remains in low-single digits per party — a discrepancy that undermines inclusive polity.

The trend raises questions over the broader implications for democratic representation and minority influence. With Muslims identified as a decisive factor in around 87 assembly constituencies, the disparity between demographic weight and candidate representation may limit the community’s bargaining power within party coalitions and curtail its ability to shape policy agendas. Some observers warn that continued exclusion may increase voter alienation and reduce turnout in key seats where the community has previously been mobilised.

However, parties defend their nomination decisions by citing electoral realities and prioritising candidate viability. One party spokesperson maintained that their candidate list reflects “where we believe we can win” rather than purely demographic targets. The chief strategist of an opposition coalition echoed that while inclusion remains a priority, electoral mathematics and alliance-seat sharing have forced difficult trade-offs.