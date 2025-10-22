Wed 22 Oct 2025 / IPA Service

By Ashok Nilakantan Ayers

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s most celebrated foreign policy achievement — the Gaza ceasefire that he triumphantly described as “the dawn of everlasting peace” — is now facing its first and fiercest test. Barely a week after the guns fell silent, the fragile accord is showing signs of strain. Accusations of ceasefire violations, renewed Israeli airstrikes, and Hamas’ internal reprisals against alleged collaborators threaten to unravel a deal that Trump has staked much of his global credibility on.

In the past few days, events have illustrated just how precarious the truce remains. Over the weekend, Israel accused Hamas fighters of killing two of its soldiers near the Gaza perimeter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government swiftly responded with airstrikes across Gaza, killing dozens and sending smoke columns spiraling into the skies once again. The move drew alarm in Washington, where senior officials now fear that the region could slip back into violence before the political framework of Trump’s “20-point Peace Plan” has time to take hold.

The administration’s response was swift. Vice President JD Vance — barely back from a domestic tour focused on the economy — boarded Air Force Two for Tel Aviv, tasked with salvaging the ceasefire and restoring momentum to the administration’s broader Middle East initiative. His mission: to steady jittery allies, reassure Arab partners, and send a pointed reminder to both Israel and Hamas that the U.S. remains the guarantor of the fragile peace.

For Trump, the Gaza ceasefire was supposed to be his legacy-defining foreign policy win — a turning point that could later anchor a wider Arab-Israeli normalization process. The deal, brokered after months of secret backchannel talks involving Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, managed to silence weapons that had thundered for years. But as analysts warned at the time, the hard part would begin after the shooting stopped.

That warning proved prescient. Hamas, having emerged bloodied but unbroken, immediately set about reasserting control inside Gaza. Reports surfaced of revenge killings against suspected collaborators and renewed crackdowns on political dissent. For its part, Israel accused Hamas of exploiting the lull to reposition its fighters and fortify defensive tunnels.

“The ceasefire was never the endgame; it was only the opening act,” says Dennis Ross, a veteran U.S. peace negotiator. “You need immediate follow-through — an administrative structure, a security force, and visible progress — otherwise the truce decays.”

The Israeli airstrikes following the deaths of two soldiers were, in Netanyahu’s words, “a necessary defensive response.” But in Washington, they were seen as a dangerous overreaction that risked undoing the delicate scaffolding of the truce. A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, said the White House was “deeply concerned” that the Israeli strikes could “jeopardize the credibility of the entire process.”

Vice President Vance’s unexpected arrival in Tel Aviv on Monday was meant to send a signal — not only to Netanyahu, but to regional stakeholders watching closely. “This trip is about demonstrating that the United States remains fully engaged,” Vance told reporters after landing at Ben Gurion Airport. “We’re here to make sure both sides honor their commitments.”

The Vice President’s itinerary reflects the urgency of the mission. After meetings with Israeli leaders, he’s expected to travel to Doha and Ankara, two capitals that hold critical leverage over Hamas’ political leadership and funding networks. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are already in the region, shuttling between Arab capitals to build support for what they call the “transitional stabilization phase” — the period between the ceasefire and the formation of Gaza’s proposed technocratic administration.

So far, that stabilization plan exists largely on paper. Under Trump’s vision, a “Board of Peace” would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction, working alongside an “International Stabilization Force” composed of troops from friendly Arab states. In practice, however, few countries have volunteered soldiers for what would be one of the world’s most perilous peacekeeping deployments.

“No regional state wants to send its troops into Gaza,” says a senior Middle East analyst at the Brookings Institution. “They’re wary of being drawn into a crossfire between Israeli security forces and Hamas militants. The U.S. plan hinges on a commitment that hasn’t yet materialized.”

For Netanyahu, who faces mounting domestic pressure after years of intermittent conflict with Hamas, Trump’s plan poses both opportunity and constraint. On one hand, the ceasefire offers respite from international criticism and economic drain; on the other, it risks emboldening Hamas if Israel perceives enforcement as weak.

Israeli officials privately complain that the ceasefire terms overly restrict their freedom to respond to provocations. “We can’t just absorb attacks and call it peace,” one Israeli defense official told local media. Netanyahu’s government insists Hamas violated the deal first, while U.S. diplomats are urging restraint, fearing a return to escalation that would render the entire agreement moot.

Trump, for his part, appears determined to preserve what he sees as a cornerstone achievement. On his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote that “our now GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East have assured me they stand ready, with great enthusiasm, to go into Gaza and straighten out Hamas if they violate the agreement.” So far, however, that enthusiasm has not translated into concrete commitments.

The Trump administration’s Middle East team is now engaged in a delicate balancing act: pressing Israel to hold its fire, cajoling Hamas to show restraint, and convincing skeptical regional partners that peace enforcement is worth the political risk.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in near-constant contact with his counterparts in Egypt and Jordan, seeking to ensure border cooperation and humanitarian aid delivery. At the same time, U.S. intelligence officials are monitoring reports that Hamas has resumed limited rocket testing — a potential signal of defiance.

“The administration understands that peace in the Middle East is not a one-and-done headline,” says a former State Department official familiar with the negotiations. “It’s an ongoing management problem, and every misstep — whether a stray rocket or a retaliatory airstrike — can collapse the framework.”

For now, the White House appears intent on keeping the ceasefire intact through high-level engagement. Trump has instructed his national security team to prioritize the Gaza file alongside Ukraine — an acknowledgment that both conflicts, though different in scope, carry implications for his broader image as a global dealmaker.

The stakes could not be higher. Trump’s Middle East initiative was designed to showcase American diplomacy at its most assertive and pragmatic: leveraging military influence, economic incentives, and personal relationships to end decades of hostility. A collapse of the ceasefire would not only cost thousands of lives but also deal a severe blow to Washington’s credibility — and to Trump’s claim of having delivered “the deal of the century.”

Vice President Vance remains publicly optimistic. “What we’ve seen gives me confidence that both sides want this to work,” he said in Tel Aviv. “But this will take patience, consistency, and trust — three things in short supply in this region.”

In truth, the ceasefire’s survival depends on whether both Israel and Hamas can look beyond the short-term calculus of vengeance. Every strike, every reprisal, chips away at the scaffolding of peace. Trump’s plan — ambitious, sprawling, and dependent on the goodwill of longtime adversaries — now faces the most basic test of endurance.

For now, the guns are mostly silent. But the peace that Trump proclaimed as “everlasting” hangs by a thread — sustained by diplomacy, threatened by suspicion, and waiting for proof that this time, the Middle East can hold its breath a little longer.

Vice President JD Vance’s hurried dash through the Middle East this week isn’t just about patching cracks in a shaky Gaza ceasefire — it’s about preserving the architecture of Donald Trump’s entire foreign policy strategy.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has framed himself as the chief negotiator-in-chief, a leader capable of bending hardened conflicts to the force of his personality. The Middle East ceasefire was meant to be proof that Trump’s transactional approach — heavy on pressure, light on ideology — could succeed where decades of traditional diplomacy had failed.

Vance’s presence in the region now underscores a crucial reality: these deals can’t run on Trump’s charisma alone. As one senior administration official put it, “The president can announce peace, but it takes Vance to keep it alive.”

The vice president’s role has quietly evolved into that of crisis manager and emissary-in-chief. He has cultivated relationships with Gulf leaders, courted Israeli officials wary of U.S. interference, and opened discreet channels with Egyptian and Turkish negotiators who remain skeptical of Washington’s endgame.

Officials say Vance’s current mission — shoring up confidence among partners and keeping Hamas and Israel within the bounds of the ceasefire — fits into a broader realignment of Trump’s foreign policy priorities. With Ukraine peace talks faltering, the administration sees the Middle East truce as its most visible symbol of “America back in charge.”

But for Vance, the test is immediate. The ceasefire’s success will depend not only on military restraint but on whether U.S. diplomacy can translate paper promises into sustained calm. As one diplomat traveling with the vice president noted, “This isn’t shuttle diplomacy — it’s triage. The peace deal’s bleeding, and Vance is trying to stop it before it flatlines.”

If he succeeds, the trip could cement his role as Trump’s indispensable lieutenant on the global stage — and give the administration one rare win in a world where peace remains as elusive as ever. (IPA Service)