By Sushil Kutty

President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal for peace in Gaza has been accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump’s let it be known to the shady Hamas leadership, whatever is left of it, to agree to the plan or perish. Israel will have “our full backing to do what you have to do” if Hamas doesn’t agree to the proposal, Trump said in the ultimatum. The plan includes a “peace board” with President Trump as chair. Another member is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize at any cost. This will be his final try. Like they say, one last time. Art of the deal be damned. Nothing less than the Nobel, by any means.

Trump’s 20-point plan will be pushed down Hamas’ throat. It is as simple as that. Israel is also beggar and beggars can’t be choosers. This is one big mega peace-initiative by the big bull on the mega-stage and Netanyahu is in no position like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could cock a snook at President Trump.

India will not allow a third-party intervention and Trump found himself hamstrung when he attempted to ease his bully-role into India-Pakistan affairs. Trump is still trying but is unlikely to succeed. Let’s see if Trump manages to unrelease the Asia Cup from Pakistan’s custody.

For now, US, Israel and Qatar have agreed to a “trilateral mechanism” to begin dialogue. And Prime Minister Netanyahu “apologized” to Qatar. The White House said Netanyahu expressed “deep regret to Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for the Sept. 9 strike in Doha aimed at Hamas leadership.”

Also, Trump will try to expand the Abraham Accords, which was signed in 2020, to include more Gulf countries, even Iran! The Abraham Accords had led to diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Trump takes pride in the Abraham Accords.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said Trump’s “bold and intelligent plan” was beyond imagination. Trump knew he had a friend and supporter in Blair. Trump said he is waiting for “approval from more countries”.

Trump said Blair would be on the peace board to oversee Gaza’s governance. Some people never stay unemployed and Blair is one of them. “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, whilst ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages,” Blair said, contributing his two bits. “In particular, his willingness to chair the Board of Peace to oversee the new Gaza is a huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza, of the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians finding a path to peace and of the potential for a broader regional and global alliance to counter the forces of extremism and promote peace and prosperity between nations.”

Details of the 20-points aren’t available for this column but Netanyahu has agreed to Trump’s plan and that was all that mattered to President Trump. For sure Trump’s team must have been working on the plan all along even as Israel struck Hamas targets in Doha and brought Qatar to the table.

Point is, where the United Nations failed, President Donald Trump trumped in bringing Qatar, Israel and Hamas to hammer out a modicum of peace to Gaza, at least make a show of it. Or, else Trump might send one or two of his B2 bombers to drop a couple of his 30K bombs on rubble and dust.

According to reports, Netanyahu left, ignoring shouted questions from reporters. and Trump also took no questions. Trump said it wasn’t “appropriate” to take questions before documents weren’t signed, begging the question: Since when did President Trump care for things like “appropriate”?

“I think Bibi, depending on you, I think while we’re waiting for signatures and waiting for approvals from a lot of different countries that are involved in this, we probably shouldn’t take questions? Or would you like to take a question or two from perhaps a friendly Israeli reporter, if there’s such a thing?”Trump asked, to which Netanyahu replied, “Let’s settle the issue first.”

Important thing is that Netanyahu got what he wanted, a final finito war on Hamas. More than Trump and Trump’s team of peaceniks, Netanyahu knows Hamas. Bringing “terrorists” to the negotiating table with a threat to boot isn’t workable and then “Israel will finish the job by itself”.

That is Trump’s 20-point peace plan. “We’re giving everybody a chance to have this done peacefully,” Netanyahu said, warning Hamas what awaited if Hamas didn’t agree.

“But if Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself,” he said. “This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done.”

The Palestinian Authority with partial governmental control over Palestinian enclaves in the occupied West Bank, isn’t part of the 20-point plan. Gaza will have a civilian administration not run by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority.

Most importantly, Trump is opposed to a Palestinian state. Prime Minister Netanyahu made that “very clear”, about his opposition to a Palestinian state, “And he continuously mentions October 7th, and I understand that,” Trump said.

So, why is Netanyahu supporting Trump’s plan? “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims,” Netanyahu said. “It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu hoped Trump’s plan will change the world for the better. “I believe that today we’re taking a critical step toward both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East,” he said, thanking Trump for leading from the front.

President Trump is on a roll. He wants to see if the Abraham Accords can be expanded to include Iran. “I negotiated the Abraham Accords, and my plan would expand them, and Iran might join them, President Trump will not let anything, anyone or anything stand between him and the Nobel Peace Prize, it is like a visus, visceral.

All that said, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, presented Israel and Hamas with the “detailed 21-point plan”, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “We’ve obviously had direct and indirect conversations with Hamas as well, and ultimately, the President knows when you get to a good deal, both sides are going to leave a little bit unhappy, but we need this conflict to end,” Leavitt told reporters. “The president has made that very clear.” (IPA Service)