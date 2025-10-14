U. S. President Donald Trump declared his belief that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together,” addressing cameras at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh and turning to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for emphasis. The remark came as global leaders met to implement a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump opened his remarks by praising India: “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top … he has done a fantastic job.” He then gestured toward Sharif, standing behind him, and added, “I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.” The Pakistani leader smiled, eliciting a light moment in an otherwise solemn diplomatic gathering.

Analysts note that Trump’s comment is consistent with his broader narrative of positioning himself as a peacemaker in international disputes. He has frequently claimed credit for mediating conflicts — most recently positioning himself at the centre of resolution efforts in the Gaza war and in past South Asia tensions.

In May 2025, India and Pakistan observed a cessation of hostilities following a publicly announced understanding. Trump claimed that U. S. pressure—in particular threat of tariffs—had expedited the resolution. Indian authorities, however, maintained that the agreement was negotiated bilaterally without third-party mediation. The Indian government had earlier rejected any external role, insisting that issues such as Kashmir and cross-border violence must be settled directly.

In the summit setting, Trump framed regional peace as a broader imperative. “Harmony depends on good friends doing good things,” he asserted while commending Pakistan’s military leadership and alluding to his rapport with the Indian Prime Minister despite Modi’s absence from the summit.

Sharif was invited to address participants immediately after Trump’s remarks. He thanked the U. S. president for defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, and restated his government’s intention to pursue foreign investment and economic development. Sharif has recently called for enhanced U. S. investment in Pakistan’s agriculture, energy, and technology sectors—linking diplomacy with economic opportunity.

Observers caution that Trump’s remarks may be aspirational rather than grounded in real shifts on the ground. U. S. influence in South Asia is contested by China, Russia, and regional power rivalries. Critics argue that external endorsements of India-Pakistan rapprochement risk oversimplifying complex historical grievances over territorial claims, cross-border terrorism, and political mistrust.