As Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan coalition grapples with ongoing tensions over seat-sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Congress leaders have expressed their intention to make Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate. Despite disagreements over the allocation of constituencies, both parties remain determined to present a cohesive opposition to the ruling BJP-Janata Dal alliance.

Congress Member of Parliament Akhilesh Prasad Singh revealed that, although seat-sharing talks are still in progress, the alliance’s priority is ensuring unity in the face of the ruling coalition. He emphasised that the leadership issue has already been resolved, with Tejashwi Yadav positioned as the primary contender for the chief minister’s post. This decision, according to Singh, aligns with the broader goal of consolidating opposition forces in Bihar to challenge the state government.

The seat-sharing debate within the Mahagathbandhan has been contentious, with various factions within the alliance expressing differing views on the number of constituencies to be contested by each party. However, sources close to the discussions suggest that the differences are primarily tactical rather than ideological. Both Congress and RJD are reportedly seeking a balance between ensuring adequate representation for their respective cadres while maintaining a united front against the Bihar government’s ruling coalition.

Despite the disagreements, political observers note that Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership has gained significant traction within the alliance. As the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the influential leader of the RJD, Tejashwi has emerged as a strong figurehead for the opposition. His appeal to both urban and rural voters, particularly among the youth and lower-caste communities, has strengthened his position as the likely chief ministerial candidate. His leadership also signals a generational shift within the RJD, which has been historically dominated by his father and other senior figures.

While seat-sharing remains a work in progress, Tejashwi Yadav’s prominence as the face of the opposition has already been solidified. His recent rise in Bihar politics, coupled with his tenure as the state’s deputy chief minister, has positioned him as a formidable force in the upcoming elections. Despite challenges posed by rival factions within the opposition, Tejashwi’s leadership has garnered increasing support from coalition partners, including Congress.

Bihar’s political landscape has long been characterised by shifting alliances, and the upcoming Assembly elections are expected to be no different. The state’s intricate caste dynamics and the influence of local power brokers play a crucial role in determining electoral outcomes. As the Mahagathbandhan seeks to unite various factions, its ability to present a united leadership will be pivotal in countering the BJP-JD alliance’s incumbency advantage.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has remained confident in its ability to retain control of Bihar, despite the growing opposition momentum. The state government has highlighted its achievements in infrastructure development, social welfare programmes, and its efforts to attract investment to Bihar. However, opposition parties have been quick to criticise the ruling alliance’s governance, citing issues such as rising unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and the alleged erosion of democratic institutions.

Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership represents a strategic shift for the opposition, as he is seen as someone who can rally Bihar’s disillusioned voters. His calls for more job opportunities, better education, and a fairer distribution of state resources resonate with a broad swath of the population, particularly the youth. Additionally, his efforts to highlight the shortcomings of the ruling coalition, especially regarding unemployment and corruption, have gained significant traction.

The Mahagathbandhan’s ability to present a unified front in the face of electoral challenges remains uncertain. The coalition has witnessed several internal squabbles in the past, and political observers are closely watching the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations. However, the common objective of unseating the BJP-JD government appears to be driving the alliance towards greater cohesion.