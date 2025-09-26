A sweeping U. S. crackdown will require branded or patented drug imports to incur a 100 per cent tariff from 1 October unless firms are actively building manufacturing facilities in the U. S., placing Indian pharmaceutical makers with U. S. exposure at a severe competitive disadvantage.

The new requirement forms part of a broader U. S. tariff escalation announced by President Donald Trump, which also includes levies on heavy trucks, cabinetry and furniture. The pharmaceutical measure exempts only those companies that have broken ground or are under construction on U. S. manufacturing plants.

India regards the U. S. as its biggest pharmaceutical export market, having shipped approximately US$3.7 billion in drug products in the first half of 2025. While Indian firms largely dominate the U. S. generic segment, they also compete with patented and branded products, making the tariff a major structural threat.

Market reaction in India was swift: pharma stocks including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Biocon faced sharp losses as investors reassessed prospects under the new regime. Concerns centre on margin compression, loss of market access, and increased capital demands for U. S. expansions.

Analysts note that generic drugs may escape the full brunt here, but the real danger lies for complex generics and biologics whose classification could expose them to the new levy. Some firms may attempt legal or regulatory pushback, but the timeline and likelihood of success appear uncertain.

Indian exporters are now accelerating efforts to diversify away from the U. S. and target semi-regulated markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Officials from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India have indicated that the council will press the government to fast-track trade access in alternative markets and reduce exposure to U. S. risk.

Yet this shift will not be seamless. Indian firms rely heavily on active pharmaceutical ingredients sourced from China—over 60 per cent of their requirements—and the tariff disruption may also ripple upstream across the supply chain. At the same time, companies aiming to build U. S. plants confront major capital, regulatory and timing hurdles, especially for smaller and mid-sized players.

The imposition of this tariff adds a new dimension to an already tense U. S.–India trade atmosphere. Earlier in 2025, the U. S. introduced a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff across imports, followed by a 50 per cent penalty tariff on certain Indian goods. India condemned the escalations as unjust and has sought diplomatic reprieve while pressing forward with export diversification.

In Washington, the tariff policy fits into a broader agenda of reshoring manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign supply in strategic sectors. However critics warn that multiplying duties may inflame inflation, impair access to medicines for U. S. patients, and stir trade disputes.

Within India, small and medium pharmaceutical enterprises view the new regime as existential: with limited balance sheets and tight margins, many cannot contemplate U. S. plant construction — forcing them either to exit U. S. markets or become acquisition targets. Larger firms may absorb the cost or commit to U. S. investment, but all must re-evaluate their global footprint and risk exposure.

Meanwhile, Indian policymakers face pressure to respond. Possible tools include bilateral tariff negotiations, trade incentives to offset losses, and support for upstream API capacity. Already, India has begun commissioning export promotion missions and market access programmes for non-U. S. destinations.