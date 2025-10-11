Two-time JD MP Santosh Kushwaha has joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal, signalling a sharp shift in Bihar’s electoral landscape. At a public ceremony in Patna presided over by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kushwaha and several other leaders formally embraced the opposition party ahead of the looming assembly polls.

Kushwaha represented Purnea in the Lok Sabha twice under the JD banner but lost the seat to independent candidate Pappu Yadav in 2024. His move is widely interpreted as an attempt by RJD to consolidate support in Seemanchal and Kosi regions, traditionally vulnerable to swings in caste alliances. Alongside Kushwaha, former Ghosi MLA Rahul Sharma, LJP leader Ajay Kushwaha and Chanakya Prakash Ranjan were inducted.

In the induction ceremony, Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the defectors as “value additions” to the party’s political strength. He emphasised that the incoming leaders will help widen RJD’s appeal among communities such as the Koeris and Bhumihars, who had associated more with the NDA fold historically.

Sources within JD describe Kushwaha’s exit as a blow to Nitish Kumar’s strategy. They argue that his popularity among the Luv-Kush coalition — a key vote bloc — and long association with JD made him a symbolic pillar of the party’s presence in the region. JD insiders say internal disagreements and a perceived erosion of influence over decisions were factors in his departure.

As part of the realignment, RJD is likely to field Kushwaha against JD minister Leshi Singh from the Dhamdaha seat in Purnea district. Analysts expect the contest to be fierce, since Singh holds both incumbency and organisational layout. Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma is tipped for candidacy in Ghosi, and Ranjan might contest in Banka district.

Strategists on both sides are now revisiting electoral maps. For RJD, Kushwaha’s defection may help bolster its image as the vehicle for social justice in regions where the JD had been making inroads. For JD, the challenge will be holding onto core pockets amid a perception of fragmentation. Even as JD works to shore up its ranks, the timing of the switch — barely weeks before polling — raises questions about morale and coordination inside the party.

The defection occurs amid intensifying jockeying over seat sharing across alliances. The INDIA bloc, with RJD as a key player, is engaged in hard bargaining with partners for optimal distributions. The NDA, meanwhile, faces pressure internally as allies press claims for seats commensurate with influence. In this delicate arithmetic, high-profile transitions like Kushwaha’s could tip balances in marginal constituencies.

Some observers note that this isn’t unprecedented in Bihar’s political culture, where “Aya Ram, Gaya Ram” moves have long punctuated election seasons. What sets this instance apart is its scale and the profiles involved. In one sweep, RJD manages to absorb not just a former MP, but local power bases in multiple districts.