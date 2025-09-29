By T N Ashok

The recent stampede at Karur has cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be another triumphant political rally by Tamil cinema’s reigning superstar, Vijay. With 39 people dead and dozens injured, the tragedy has raised uncomfortable questions about crowd management, political responsibility, and the unbridled enthusiasm that Vijay commands among his fans. Yet, even as his critics dismiss him as a “one-time sensation,” the sheer magnetism that draws lakhs to his rallies suggests a political phenomenon that Tamil Nadu’s established parties can no longer ignore.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known simply as Vijay, represents the latest evolution of Tamil cinema’s tryst with politics. Born in 1974 to director S.A. Chandrasekhar, Vijay’s journey from child actor to political aspirant follows a trajectory that echoes the golden era of Tamil cinema-politics confluence. His father, a filmmaker and former executive in film industry bodies, provided not just cinematic guidance but also the political foundation that would later shape Vijay’s worldview.

Born in Madras to director S. A. Chandrasekhar, Vijay made his debut as a child actor in the Tamil film Vetri (1984), and played his first lead role in the film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) at the age of 18. Unlike many contemporary stars who stumbled into politics, Vijay’s political consciousness was nurtured over decades. Even from his days as a visual communication student at Chennai’s Loyola College, Vijay has been a follower of the Dravidian ideology, but was reluctant to get into politics.

What sets Vijay apart from failed political ventures by actors like Vijayakanth or Arjun is his methodical approach to building a political base. During the early 2000s, actor Vijay had an extensive network of fan clubs across Tamil Nadu. Around 2009, these fan clubs were brought together under a structured “Narpani Iyakkam” (welfare association), aimed at organizing philanthropic and community service activities.

This systematic transformation of fan following into a political machinery mirrors the strategies employed by M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, who successfully leveraged their cinematic appeal into electoral victories. However, Vijay’s journey hasn’t been without internal conflicts. In 2021, Vijay and his father and director SA Chandrasekar had a very public tussle leading to the end of the political association Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI).

The formal launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on 2 February 2024 marked Vijay’s definitive entry into politics. 51-year-old Vijay, who has worked in more than 60 movies, founded the TVK on February 2, 2024, stating that he would contest the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s political aspirations are backed by unprecedented commercial success. As Tamil cinema’s highest-paid actor, with reported fees ranging between ₹120-150 crores per film, his financial independence provides a crucial advantage over stars dependent on political patronage. His recent blockbusters—Thuppakki, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master, and Leo—have not only established his box office supremacy but also demonstrated his ability to weave social and political messages into mainstream entertainment.

His dancing style, a unique blend of Western moves with local flavor, has become iconic among youth across Tamil Nadu’s social spectrum. This cross-demographic appeal, spanning from urban multiplexes to rural single screens, translates into potential electoral dividends that worry established parties.

The stampede at his Karur rally that killed 39 people and injured over 50 represents a critical juncture in Vijay’s political journey. The rally, addressed by popular actor-turned-politician Vijay, who heads the TVK party, drew massive crowds to Velusamy Puram venue, demonstrating both his drawing power and the organizational challenges his movement faces.

Critics have been quick to point fingers. The ruling DMK, while offering condolences, has internally seized upon the incident to question TVK’s preparedness for governance. Chief Minister Stalin’s reported reluctance to grant permissions for future rallies reflects the establishment’s growing unease with Vijay’s mobilization capabilities.

Comparisons with Rajinikanth are inevitable but reveal crucial differences. While Rajinikanth flirted with political entry for decades before ultimately stepping back, Vijay has demonstrated unwavering commitment. Encouraged by his father, he began nursing his political dreams, especially after the deaths of AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Unlike Rajinikanth’s ethereal, almost godlike screen persona, Vijay has cultivated an everyman image. His simple lifestyle, clean off-screen reputation, and stable family life with wife Sangeetha and their children resonate with middle-class aspirations. Reports suggest he maintains punctual tax payments and avoids the controversies that have derailed other celebrity politicians.

Vijay’s emergence poses different threats to different parties. For the DMK, he represents a potential splinter in their youth vote bank, particularly among the educated urban demographic. His secular credentials and Dravidian ideological alignment make him more dangerous to DMK than AIADMK in the long term.

For AIADMK, struggling with leadership issues post-Jayalalithaa, Vijay offers an alternative for those seeking charismatic leadership. His mass appeal could potentially revive the MGR-Jayalalithaa model of cinema-politics synthesis.

The BJP faces perhaps the most complex challenge. While Vijay’s Tamil nationalist rhetoric doesn’t align with Hindutva politics, his anti-corruption stance and focus on development could attract voters seeking alternatives to Dravidian parties.

Vijay’s political success will depend on several factors that differentiate sustainable movements from flash-in-the-pan phenomena: Organizational Depth — Unlike Vijayakanth’s DMDK, which remained largely a one-man show, TVK needs robust organizational structures beyond fan clubs. The Karur tragedy has highlighted these gaps. Ideological Consistency — His commitment to Dravidian ideology, while maintaining secular credentials, needs clear policy articulation beyond populist rhetoric. Coalition Building — Tamil Nadu’s fragmented political landscape may require strategic alliances, something MGR and Jayalalithaa mastered. Timing — The 2026 assembly elections will test whether his popularity can withstand the grind of electoral politics.

Perhaps Vijay’s greatest asset is his appeal to Tamil Nadu’s youth demographic. In an era where social media amplifies political messaging, his fan base’s digital sophistication provides unprecedented reach. His ability to mobilize young voters, evidenced by massive turnouts at rallies, represents a generational shift in Tamil politics.

The tragedy at Karur, while casting immediate shadows, may paradoxically demonstrate the intensity of support that established parties struggle to generate. How TVK learns from this crisis—improving organization while maintaining grassroots enthusiasm—will determine whether Vijay joins the pantheon of successful cinema-politicians or becomes another cautionary tale.

As Tamil Nadu approaches the 2026 elections, the Vijay phenomenon represents more than celebrity politics. It embodies youth aspirations, anti-establishment sentiment, and the enduring power of charismatic leadership in Dravidian politics. Whether this translates into electoral success remains the ultimate test of his political journey from reel hero to potential real-world leader. (IPA Service)