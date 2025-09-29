By Kalyani Shankar

American President Donald Trump has set his sights on winning the Nobel Prize. His desire to become a Nobel Laureate has been a topic of discussion for nearly a decade, although he has yet to achieve this ambition.

His recent speech at the United Nations, where he reiterated his pursuit of the Nobel Prize, has reignited this debate. In his address at the UN General Assembly last week, he emphasised his potential nomination.

According to The Washington Post and Ipsos, 76% of Americans believe he should not receive the award due to concerns about his foreign policy. Among Republican supporters, only 49% favour recognising his achievements in resolving conflicts in Cambodia, Kosovo, and Israel. Trump believes that everyone believes that he deserves the honour. Trump’s claim that “everyone” thinks he deserves the honour has sparked further debate.

This is Donald Trump’s fourth nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, following nominations in 2018, 2020, and 2021. These nominations were intended to serve as global recognition of his efforts to promote peace and resolve conflicts. While Trump believes the Nobel Committee is unlikely to award the Prize to a “Department of War” president, world leaders continue to nominate him in hopes of gaining favour with his administration.

If Trump were to win, the Prize would include a medal, a diploma, and 11 million Swedish kronor, along with heightened global attention. The implications of a win add to the present discussion.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks have contributed to the ongoing debate. He stated, “I see a US president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only if you stop this war.” Interestingly, a historical perspective shows that 54% of respondents believed former President Barack Obama did not deserve the Nobel Prize he received in 2009, highlighting the influence of public perception on such accolades.

During a White House meeting on August 18, Trump informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, “I’ve ended six wars,” a claim he amplified the following day to seven. He hopes Europe will support him.

Trump’s passion for winning the Nobel Prize has been evident since his first term in office. In February 2019, he announced that Japan’s then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told him he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize. Trump recounted Abe’s words: “I have nominated you,” to which he replied, “Thank you. Many other people share the same sentiment. I’ll probably never get it, but that’s okay.” These “ended wars” include conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Trump has indicated that, had he been in Obama’s position, he would have received the Nobel Prize immediately. During an election rally in Ohio in 2020, he claimed, “I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for keeping the country.”

In his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year, he bluntly stated that they would never award him the Prize. “I deserve it, but they will never give it to me,” he said.

These discussions centre around ensuring Trump’s place in the annals of international diplomacy and his aspirations for recognition. This was evident in his address to the United Nations General Assembly this week, where he mentioned the Nobel Prize in an international forum.

Experts contend that Ukraine is the key issue for assessing his record. Trump has received multiple nominations, including those from figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

However, critics like Asle Sveen have stated that Trump has “no chance” of winning due to his support for Israel during the Gaza conflict and his relationship with Putin. Even as the White House glorifies Trump by calling him “Peace Maker in Chief,” Many experts are not optimistic that Trump will receive the Prize, which will be announced on October 10. This international perspective, along with the accompanying criticisms, provides a comprehensive view of the ongoing debate. (IPA Service)