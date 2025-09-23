By Sushil Kutty

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress wants a bigger share of everything from the DMK alliance in the 2026 assembly elections which isn’t far away, a few months more and all things polling will be on the state’s head. And Tamil Nadu is a political island in itself, a Dravidian stronghold, where two Dravidian parties swing in and out of power, switching power, one alliance after another every five years.

The Congress used to run the government in Tamil Nadu in the middle of the last century of the last millennium but those days are a fading memory and for the last couple of generations, they don’t exist. But the Congress remembers and its intent to play a bigger and substantially increased role in the DMK-led alliance in 2026, asking for more seats and a share in governance, is proof.

Will the DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin oblige, abide by the coalition ‘dharma’ and not shoo the Congress away? Let’s not forget, the DMK and the Congress are both INDIA bloc parties and share near-identical goals at the national level, with Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party enemy of both parties.

That being said, according to statements emanating from state Congress leaders, the party is eyeing a bigger share of the alliance pie terms of seats as well as “say”. S. Rajeshkumar, Leader of the Congress Legislative Party and MLA

from Killiyoor, is leading the Congress “intent” and there are reports that Congress MLAs and functionaries will “press the All India Congress Committee to secure a coalition government position in the State and increase its allocation of seats within the DMK alliance” as reported by a news outlet published from Mumbai and Indore with an ear to the ground in Chennai.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the Congress was given 25 seats by the DMK-led front. This time the polls will be different. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has made all the difference. But the Congress remains committed to the DMK front and INDIA bloc. The Grand Old Party has no intentions of wooing Vijay for votes or seats. Aligning with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam isn’t in the cards. Rajeshkumar made this clear. And bet the Congress high command will agree.

Even if there are Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu who say that in several ways, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TVK founder echo the same beats. But, as said, Congress stays committed to the DMK-Congress partnership within the INDIA bloc. Also, Chief Minister M K Stalin continues to lead the alliance.

However, the Congress MLAs have “made clear their desire to be part of the State government in 2026”, for which more seats are necessary. The Congress wants to “grow in Tamil Nadu” and make an impact on public life. This time the Congress will insist on a greater share of seats as a precondition. Expect tension in the DMK front in the coming weeks and remaining months of this year.

For sure, the demand will come up against a wall of resistance from the DMK and other parties in the alliance may not be mute spectators. Over the past couple of years things have changed considerably and no party is overall overlord even if the DMK dominates the field.

DMK allies, such as the CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, have already made open calls for increased representation and more generous seat-sharing arrangements. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also demanding seats but also power sharing, including ministerial positions as a condition to join any alliance.

The Congress state leadership wants more visibility. Over the years the Congress in Tamil Nadu is a weakened force and Congress cadres are fed up of being “junior partner” and have no credit to claim for governance achievements. Competition from parties like TVK in the future is another fear gnawing and pushing the Congress to assert itself. The Congress vote base is at stake.

Is the DMK leadership sympathetic? The mixed signals don’t suggest anything concrete. There is, however, belief that the allies are more demanding this time. And caution should be taken no fragmentation takes place, undermining DMK’s ability to lead.

There are 234 seats in the Legislative Assembly. And the DMK-led front needs a winning coalition, to win a clear majority—at least 118 seats. Questions remain and will remain till MK Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin sit in a huddle. The Congress this time will not be denied. How the cake gets divided is the crux. Tamil Nadu politics is in for exciting times. (IPA Service)