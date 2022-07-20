Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned for questioning tomorrow by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe. He was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours in a case about an alleged scam in the redevelopment of a housing complex named Patra Chawl. In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Raut’s family properties in connection with the case.

Raut — a Rajya Sabha MP and a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — has denied any wrongdoing and called it a conspiracy.

But he has said that he will cooperate with the investigation. “The agency’s job is to investigate. Our job is to cooperate in their investigation. I came because they called me today, and I will continue to cooperate with the ED,” he told reporters on the last occasion.

Raut’s wife Varsha Raut was also questioned in connection with the PMC bank fraud.

The Shiv Sena had repeatedly insisted that all of this is “vendetta politics” by the BJP, which rules at the Centre.

“The importance of ED, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or the Income Tax Department is decreasing. Earlier, when this agency took any action, it seemed that there was something serious. But for the last few years, it seems action from this agency happens when a political party is taking out its anger,” Raut had told reporters.

Raut has also said the recent rebellion by Eknath Shinde and other MLAs was spurred by the fear of being targeted by the Central probe agencies.

On one occasion he had termed the new state government headed by Eknath Shinde as the “ED government”.