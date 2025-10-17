Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated Thursday that the question of whether Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar’s Chief Minister brings no unilateral answer. He affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance is contesting the forthcoming assembly polls under Kumar’s leadership, but insisted that the final decision on who leads the state would rest with the legislative party and the alliance partners after the results are in.

Shah, speaking to India Today, said: “I am not the one to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not. For now, we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. After the elections, all allies will sit together and decide on their leader.” He added that despite the BJP securing more MLAs than JD in the previous assembly, they accepted Kumar as Chief Minister, signalling the weight of alliance consensus.

The remark came as Kumar launched the Janata Dal ’s campaign from Samastipur, positioning himself as the NDA’s face in the contest. Shah’s stance, which refrains from any guarantee of Kumar’s continuation, contrasts with assertions within JD that Kumar is its undisputed candidate for CM if the coalition wins.

Within the political apparatus of Bihar, questions abound about whether the BJP might push for its own chief ministerial candidate, riding on its organisational strength and electoral gains. Observers note that in Bihar’s complex caste and community politics, the BJP has long sought to break the norm of remaining a “junior partner” in government.

Behind the scenes, alliance negotiations over seat allocation have exposed fault lines, particularly with smaller BJP allies showing disquiet over their share of tickets. Shah’s public statement may be aimed at preempting internal free-for-alls and projecting an image of unity despite tensions.

Prashant Kishor, political strategist and leader of Jan Suraaj, described the NDA as being in “complete chaos,” insisting Nitish may lose his claim to CM. Meanwhile, JD leaders continue to rear the slogan “2025, Phir Se Nitish,” reiterating confidence that Kumar will resume the post if the alliance secures a mandate.

Some analysts infer Shah’s refusal to endorse raises the possibility of a post-election deal in which Kumar might be sidelined in favour of another face acceptable to BJP’s broader electoral strategy. Others view it as a tactical ambiguity: projecting alliance unity now while leaving room for later manoeuvre.

Nitish’s campaign emphasises continuity and development, reminding voters of his longstanding rule and governance record. On Thursday, he urged constituents to judge his performance on delivery across sectors like infrastructure, education, and rural development.